Melania Trump Is Launching Her NFT- A New Years Gift For Republican

Former FLOTUS Melania Trump has a present for her admirers- NFT of her cobalt blue eyes!

The current buzzword of the world, metaverse has become a widespread obsession- the one which is sparing no one. The newest addition to the list is none other than, the Former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.

Melania Trump launches her own NFT platform with the first NFT to be sold by Dec 31.

A portion of the money raised by regular sale of NFTs to be used for a social cause.

Former FLOTUS also announces an exclusive auction to be held on Jan 22.

The platform announced its partnership with MoonPay, however, the company denied.

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

Melania Trump wants to sell the non-fungible token (NFT) of her “cobalt blue eyes” to anyone who is interested in buying.

After staying away from the spotlight for quite a long time, Trump is back in headlines after an announcement about her new venture on Twitter. The NFT that is being created by fashion artist Marc-Antoine Coulon is a limited edition work and will be available for sale from Dec 31.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Trump said in a release.

A new year’s gift from Mrs. Trump for the fans in the digital space

If you are planning to make Melania Trump’s limited edition NFT the part of your metaverse collection, than it will cost you just 1 Solana which is around $180 at the moment. The portion of money from the NFT proceeds would will “assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology.”

If, by any chance, the NFT sells out before you can buy (which is true for almost everyone), you can wait for the another. Former FLOTUS Trump is launching a whole NFT platform by her name where she will be releasing NFTs in regular intervals. To begin with, the NFT depicting cobalt blue eyes of Melania Trump named “Melania’s Vision” will be sold till Dec 31 and will come with an audio message from former FLOTUS.

This is not all. In her statement, Mrs. Trump announced an exclusive auction scheduled to be held on Jan 22 that will include elements like “digital artworks, physical artworks and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory. “

However, there is no confirmation on what percentage of the money raised out of selling the assets would be donated to the cause mentioned by Melania Trump in her statement.

The new line of NFTs is Melania Trump’s first venture ever since she left the office in January this year. Trump hardly made any special public appearance after vacating office and was reported to be relaxing in her Florida home. According to sources, she does not really desire to be back in politics unlike her husband Donald Trump who is already fighting the battle 2024.

The NFTs will be released and sold on the website MelaniaTrump.com along with the auction to be held on Jan 22.

Parler, the famous and infamous right-wing social media platform will host Trump’s NFT efforts. Melania Trump also revealed that she has partnered with the company MoonPay for the sale of NFT, however, the company denied.