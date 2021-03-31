Megha Vijaywargia Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Megha Vijaywargia of People’s University — Revolutionizing Education with Compassion and Care.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Director of People’s University, Megha Vijaywargia is a woman on a mission. A second-generation entrepreneur, Vijaywargia, leads the People’s Group in the heart of India, Bhopal. The entrepreneur in her finds its vision inspired by the feminine trait of nurturing. Megha has committed herself to improving and expanding more than 16 educational Institutions and several hospitals under the umbrella of People’s Group. With an altruistic vision, she is determined to provide quality education and healthcare to all. With her initiatives, Vijaywargia is strengthening the two major sectors of the Indian Economy. With People’s University, she aims to create market-ready candidates by providing vocational training. Not only education but Megha also empowers marginalized groups by providing them with employable skills. Furthermore, the group is also engaged in environmental conservation. In People’s Hospital poorest of the poor find medical attention. The hospital also runs free medical and dental camps in rural areas.

Reshaping the Educational Ethos — Megha Vijaywargia of People’s University

People’s University started with a motto of “Nurturing Humanity through Health and Educational Excellence.” Indeed Megha leaves no stone unturned to see it through. Her journey started a decade back when she worked in the United States gaining experience in the Finance sector, right after completing her Masters. However, her deep altruistic desires brought her back. Ever since she’s been helming People’s Group with the sole motto to serve and nurture.

Deemed University in 2011, the educational institutions provide array of courses in medicine, pharmacy, nursing, engineering, and hotel management, among others. Under Megha’s leadership, the University has made several provisions for training, innovation, research, and quality education. From wavering fees of rural students to granting scholarships – Education is of primary importance for this woman educator. With her dedication and sincerity, People’s University has grown leaps and bounds.

With the agility and drive that Megha Vijaywargia possess, education and rural healthcare in Madhya Pradesh has seen proactive changes. With her philanthropic efforts put together with an entrepreneurial spirit, Vijaywargia wants to put People’s Group on global map. Under Megha’s management, People’s Hospitals were turned into temporary COVI-19 hospitals at the outbreak of the pandemic. She proactively dedicated the hospitals to patients to ease out the situation. Furthermore, she has adopted a village named “Ratua” near Bhopal to continuously monitor and provide the rural population with healthcare amenities.

Highlights

In 2018, People’s University received NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) Accreditation.

Under Megha’s leadership People’s University is recognized by Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology (SIRO), Government of India.

The University has also been awarded with India’s Quality Education Award.

Accolades

International award for “Rising Entrepreneur of the Year 2012” at Dubai

“Women Entrepreneurship Award 2014” from the Bhopal Cancer Research Welfare Association

Watch: How People’s University is advancing the cause of skill-based education

Video Credits: PWI

People’s University — Awards & Distinctions

First University in central India to be recognized by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology (SIRO), Government of India

Awarded the prestigious India’s Quality Education Award by Corporate Council for Leadership and Awareness (CCLA) at the Progressive India Conclave, 2018

People’s College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre ranked 7th in Emerging Colleges Study conducted by India Today in 2017

