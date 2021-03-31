Manit Jain Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Indian Academia’s Experimentalist Manit Jain is championing the concept of Experiential Learning at Heritage Schools.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Alumnus of Harvard University and Co-chair of FICCI’s School Education Committee, Manit Jain championed the cause of experiential learning launching it successfully in the mainstream environment in the country. He is co-founder and Director of The Heritage Group of Schools which has consistently ranked amongst the top 10 schools in India for the past 3 years. An empathetic change-maker with a robust investment of practice and perfection in education.

Pioneer of Experiential Learning — The Manit Jain Story

Jain has personally led several change initiatives to transform the school into an experiential learning school. With a holistic vision to enrich both students and teachers, he also co-founded “I am a Teacher”. It is an initiative that is developing a model for practice-based teacher education in collaboration with Boston Teacher Residency. In his 17 illustrious years of being an educator Jain single-handedly facelifted the meaning of ‘education’ with his innovation and ideas.

The government has used electronic media since the days of radio and then Doordarshan’s Gyan Darshan. Even programs like Diksha, e-Pathshala, NROER (National Repository of Open Educational Resources) etc. have been in existence for a while now. The current situation has of course put the digital medium into the centre of the equation, wrote Manit in an article for India Today.

Watch: Heritage School founder Manit Jain on the Future of Education

Manit Jain is working as Founder and Director in The Heritage Schools which is an Active company headquartered in New Delhi NCR.

The company comes under Education sector with present employees count standing around 11 to 50.

Heritage got rid of formal testing and uniforms and made learning project-based. They put an emphasis on teamwork while also celebrating the uniqueness of each child. They pushed hard to make every student and teacher feel respected and included. They encouraged parents to be more involved.

Years Active: 17

Education: Hindu College, Mumbai and Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

Current Residence: NCR Region

Entrepreneurial Portfolio: Founder and director of Heritage Schools and Chairman of FICCI Alliance.

The Heritage family had an interactive session with Mr. Manit Jain, Co-Founder and director Heritage Group of Schools.

Manit Jain, Co Founder, The Heritage Schools sharing the mega trends in the fourth Industrial Revolution

NDTV Award nominee for top school in North India

Ashoka Changemaker School

Education world school ranking, 2019-20

I’ll be this way with this teacher and that with that teacher and this way with the principal. Students also begin to see everything as a job. There’s no sense of meaning or purpose. This pattern of ‘hard duty’ is difficult to break out of, and it isn’t limited to school. Eventually we even see the sense of hard duty when parents are playing with their children or taking a spouse out to dinner. Manit Jain on the problem with Education

