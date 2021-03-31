Manish Sisodia Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

The Politico empowering India to unleash its potential – AAP Leader and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s journey from journalism to politics has been an intriguing one. He holds many portfolios in CM Arvind Kejriwal’s ministry. Along with Finance, Excise, GST, Services, Tourism, Land & Building, Art, Culture & Language and more he dearly holds portfolios of Education, Higher Education, Technical Education. In his maiden tenure, Sisodia had validated his intent to provide quality education to every child in Delhi. He walked the talk by increasing the budget for education, face-lifting the classrooms at Government schools. Furthermore, he worked on the basics like infrastructure, teacher’s training, and adding new curriculums. Under his guidance, Delhi Government schools are performing better than public schools. Delhi’s Education model is being looked upon globally! In his 8 years of governance, Sisodia has initiated and saw through many Educational reforms.

Manish Sisodia | People Who Inspire India — Education Iconic Award 2021 – Super Icons

Education For Empowerment — Manish Sisodia’s Revolution

Prior to taking up full-time politics, Manish Sisodia was a journalist. He started his activism journey with leading Parivartan, an NGO, along with now CM Arvind Kejriwal. Further, he was a key member in drafting the Right to Information act. Subsequently, he became a key participant in Anna Hazare’s Jan Lokpal bill movement and forayed in Politics.

When Aam Aadmi Party came to power Sisodia took up the herculean task of reinventing the state of public school education. He doubled the funding for education programs. From advanced teacher’s training module to grand Parent Teacher Meeting to implementation of innovative curriculum like ‘happiness curriculum’ and ‘entrepreneurship mindset program have been implemented. Since 2016, Delhi’s Government schools have performed better than private schools. With the innovation in teaching methods and infrastructural development, public schools are able to create individuals who are resourceful, reliable, and conscientious workers to create a new India.

With his relentless work Manish Sisodia has not only strengthened and reformed the education in Delhi but has given the world a lead to follow to create better societies!

आज 10 महीने बाद स्कूल लौटी 11वीं की छात्राओं से बात हुई.. सब बहुत खुश थी….

सुनिए ज़रूर … बहुत दिलचस्प संवाद है pic.twitter.com/QrK3apM7V3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 5, 2021

Highlights

Sisodia installed modern classrooms finished with tech-based teaching aids in public schools.

He further installed football fields, field hockey turfs, auditoriums, and science laboratories

For teachers, his government runs Mission Buniyaad, a state-wide program to improve the foundational learning outcomes of the students.

Under his leadership, Happiness Curriculum and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum has been introduced for students.

In 2018, he delivered the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference about Delhi government’s Education and Healthcare reforms.

In 2017, he presented the Delhi Education model at the Global Education conference in Moscow.

Stats

Age: 49

Years Active: 8 years

Education: Government School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s College

Residence: Delhi, IN

Books Authored: Shiksha: My Experiments as an Education Minister

Watch: Manish Sisodia on Innovation in School Education

Accolades

Sisodia was awarded the “Finest Education Minister” award

In 2019, he warded the Champions of Change Award for his exceptional work in education sector in Delhi

“Problems and crisis in our society are a reflection of where our education system has fallen short.” Manish Sisodia, on importance of Education

