Lina Ashar Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Lina Ashar, the leading woman in the New Age Education dreams of a society in which every child enjoys the right to a joyful childhood and quality education.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: An Australian National, Lina Ashar is a teacher, a mother and an avid researcher. After completing her primary schooling in England, she moved to Australia to acquire her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Melbourne’s Victoria College. In 1991, Lina came to India on a year-long sabbatical from college while connecting her roots; she landed up taking a school job in suburban Mumbai. The experience she had in the school while teaching became the turning point in her life. She felt that the Indian education system had a very straitjacket approach, which was restricting the overall development of a child. Lina felt the pressing need of rethinking, reimagining, reinventing and disruptive technology in the education system of India. Lina chose to stay back in India to bring a revolution in the antiquated approach to education that existed then. Her conviction to offer a disruptive education led her to start her first preschool in 1993 with 25 children in Bandra, Mumbai. Her journey from the first preschool to a network of Kangaroo Pre Schools across India was phenomenal.

Lina Ashar | People Who Inspire India — Education Iconic Award 2021 – Super Icons

The Innovative Educationist — The Lina Ashar Story

Lina has been promoting and practicing ‘topic-based learning’ since 2002, something that the Indian media lauded the Finland education system for, very recently. Driven by the success of Kangaroo Kids pre-schools and the vision Lina had to unlock the inner genius in every child so that he/she becomes capable to bring forth the true power and potential, led to the establishment of Billabong High International School in 2004. Now, a franchised chain of 19 BHIS and 70 preschools across India and abroad are run and operated by Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd. (KKEL)

The core mission of KKEL is to develop in children self-awareness, curiosity, perseverance, passion, adaption and courageous learning. The curriculum of KKEL is designed to provide implicit learning embedded within the core subjects. Lina is the leading educator in the Indian education sector to introduce a learner-centric methodology and innovative methods of learning by providing an integrated activity and theme-based learning. Her unique approach, injection of potent solutions, and radical processes to ensure that the quality of education is improved is acclaimed instantaneously by the education sector.

Accolades

Best Franchise of the Year award at the Franchisee India Summit in 2013.

Lifetime Education Leadership Award by EduWorld in 2014.

Awarded Leading Women Entrepreneur recognition at several for between 2010 and 2014 including Times of India and iGlobal.

Key Speaker at the symposium of Indian Career Education and Development Council (ICEDC) 2014 at the American School of Bombay.

The leading woman in education at the Women Leaders in India Awards by iGlobal in 2015.

Nationwide winner of the Best K12 innovative curriculum by Franchise India 2015.

Best School Brands in India by the Economic Times in 2016.

Received The Economic Times Inspiring Business Leaders in India 2016 award.

Top education brand in India in 2017.

National Education Excellence Award in 2017.

Stats

Residence: Mumbai

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Education from Melbourne’s Victoria College

Entrepreneurial Portfolio: Founder of Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd., Billabong high International Schools.

Books Authored: Who Do You Think You’re Kidding?: Parenting in the New Age of Digital Revolution, Drama Teen: A Cool-Headed Guide for Parents and Teenagers.

