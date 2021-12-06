A Sneak Peak Into Ivanka Trump’s Ultra-Luxurious $24 Million Mansion

The sprawling mansion of Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner couldn’t get any bigger than this.

The opulent ultra rich neighborhood of Indian Creek Island has got new neighbors. And it’s none other than Javanka- Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Located in Florida and recognized as the “billionaire’s bunker“, Indian Creek Island is the new home to the couple that is collectively worth billion dollars in net worth. Touted as the locality that only the ultra-rich of the world can afford, Ivanka and Jared have bought a sprawling mansion for a whopping $24 million.

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is globally famed for serving as her Senior Advisor during the White House tenure. However, very few know that she was already a businesswoman before kickstarting the political career. She also ran a fashion label that sold high end clothes, shoes, and accessories in the U.S. and Canada.

All this and her family’s multi million fortune adds to her net worth at roughly $300 million.

Her husband Jared Kushner, whose family is widely famed for their real estate realm, is worth $800 million in net worth.

Needless to say, together the couple can afford not just one uber-luxurious mansion in Florida but multiple. Let us take you for a ride inside the Javanka mansion in Indian Creek Island worth jaw-dropping $24 million.

The Sprawling $24 million mansion of Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner

When talking about a property in Indian Creek Island, one cannot expect anything less than “grand”. Spread across 1.24 acres of land with 8,510 sq. ft. of interior space, the new abode of the famed American couple comes with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and one partial bathroom.

The mansion that was previously owned by Alex Murerelo and wife Lisa, was listed for $24.9 million for sale since Oct 2020.

The prime feature of the property is its sweeping Cindrella staircase that instantly catches attention from the entrance. The lliving room, which can be accessed through the doorway in the foyer, provides the view of scenic garden and is equipped with bar, TV and shelving space.

The highlight of the mansion, its master bedroom is a huge affair, with a marble bathroom and two walk in closets and vanity rooms.

The Billionaire Bunker also equips a large gym, wood-paneled office room, a screening room and a formal dining room.

The plush exterior

While the interior of Ivanka Trump’s mansion in the hues of cream and blue is a luxury to die for, the real charm of the property is in its outdoor amenities. Visitors at the “Billionaire Bunker” are welcomed by a beautiful reflecting pool that can reportedly cost anywhere between $15,000 to $30,000 for installation.

Right beside the pool is a super comfortable $25,000 in-ground hot tub that makes up for a perfect pool party recipee with friends.

This is not all. This ultra luxurious property also comes with a private dock in case the owner wants to a space for their boat or yatch.

Exclusive amenities that residents of Indian Creek Island enjoy

Only those who can go deep in pockets can afford to have a residence at Indian Creek island. This small village in Florida, U.S. has only 41 residential properties and like a true billionaires island, is an exclusive affair only for the ultra wealthy people.

With million dollar mansions listed to be purchased, it is no-brainer that this one-of-a-kind island provides one-of-a-kind services to its residents.

Safety is one thing that millionaires and billionaires living here need not to worry about. 24-hour police surveillance, both terrestrial and marine, keeps the place highly safe and secure. The single bridge entry to the island is another feature that leaves no scope of trespassing via land. For waters, marine police stays active 24×7.

The security forces provide one police officer for every three residents so as to eliminate the scope of inadequate force.

And when we talk about locality for billionaires and millionaires, it is hard to not mention golf course. The island boasts of an 18-hole golf course along with a restaurant.

However, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner could not attain the Country Club Membership earlier this year as the residents didn’t vote in favor in the wake of Capitol attack.