Gaurav Munjal Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Forever dreaming, obsessed and paranoid, Gaurav Munjal didn’t just want to be a successful entrepreneur, he wants to build the greatest EdTech company the world has ever seen.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Dreamer, Maverick, Trailblazer, Unacademy mastermind Gaurav Munjal is not another EdTech entrepreneur. He is the epitome of disruption. What started as a YouTube channel with Munjal making tutorial videos has gone on to become one of the biggest online learning platforms with more than 1.3 million students and 10,000 educators. Munjal, a serial entrepreneur, has today become one of the most vetted founders in the industry and his playbook full of innovations has redefined the art of learning.

In 2015, a young computer science engineering graduate Munjal came up with a revolutionary idea. Within 5 years, aided by his friends and able co-founders Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh, Munjal’s Unacademy has taken the Education industry by storm.

It all began with Munjal uploading tutorial videos on YouTube in 2010. Unacademy has since gone on to become the leader in the Indian EdTech landscape with two highly successful apps known as the ‘Unacademy Learning App’ and the ‘Unacademy Educator App’. What Munjal and his co-founders have done is create an unparalleled convergence of educators and learners. Unacademy’s brilliant tech expertise streamlines these interactions. The company today sees more than 140 million views from its learner community. Unacademy offers more than 50,000 courses across 10 Indian languages.

EdTech’s favourite child, Munjal is building a legacy of innovation and imagination – that is today impacting millions. He has empowered knowledge to shed the limitations or traditional structure and institutionalization. Nevertheless, Unacademy has retained the pleasure of imparting and gaining knowledge. Munjal and his team continue to disrupt the traditions of education and enhance the joy of learning for future generations.

Highlights

Founded in 2015, Unacademy gets more than 140 million views every month across its distribution channels.with more than 10,000 registered educators and 13 million users.

Unacademy has raised $398.5 million in venture funding from esteemed investors Sequoia, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, and Blume Ventures.

Aided by the impetus given to EdTech and Online Learning by the social distancing demands of the Covid-19 pandemic, Unacademy has reached a valuation of $2 billion in 2021.

A huge Sachin Tendulkar fan since childhood, Gaurav Munjal brought the legendary cricketer onboard as an ambassador of Unacademy.

Watch: Gaurav Munjal on the growth of EdTech amid the pandemic

Stats

Age: 30

Years Active: 8

Education: Computer Engineering Degree from NMIMS University

Residence: Bengaluru

Entrepreneurial Portfolio: FlatChat, Unacademy

Accolades

Listen in Forbes 30 under 30 alongside Unacademy Co-founders Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh

It makes me happy because we are changing the industry. I feel great companies are built on obsession and paranoia. Quote by Gaurav Munjal

