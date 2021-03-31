Dr. Sanjay Gupta Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

For over two decades, Ramagya Group’s Chairman Dr. Sanjay Gupta has been on a relentless pursuit of educational excellence for bright young minds.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Coming from a very humble background and modest means, Dr Sanjay Gupta, values education like no other. He is on a mission to bring quality education to every child. His personal history is a testament to his vision. Deprived of conducive education in his childhood, he struggled to make ends meet for his family. This propelled the entrepreneurial spirit in Dr Gupta and from mending watches in Old Delhi to owning a small business in Lajpat Nagar he scaled up to build the Ramagya Group.

Today as Chairman of Ramagya Group, Gupta leads 6 schools along with Ramagya Roots, Pre Schools, Day Care called Ramagya First Step, Baal Saathee, a Student Health Programme, an NGO, Ramagya Foundation and more. Ramagya schools aim at nurturing its students to develop them into confident citizens of tomorrow. Apart from his passion for education Dr Sanjay Gupta is also a known philanthropist. During the pandemic-induced lockdown his NGO the Ramagya Foundation proactively came forward to feed migrant labourers. Furthermore, their activities include constructing homes for the underprivileged providing free education and skill development. With his vision, Dr. Gupta has been able to provide quality education to many kids ensuring holistic development for future generations.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta | People Who Inspire India — Education Iconic Award 2021 – Icons & Idols

Academia’s Lionheart — Dr. Sanjay Gupta of Ramagya Group

Under Gupta’s guidance Ramagya Group has been recognized for its teaching renovations. Ranked among the top schools in the country The Ramagya Group of schools is affiliated to CBSE & CIE Board. Furthermore, the institutes are among the best sports academies in the country. Gupta believes in the holistic development of a child and under his leadership, the educational institutes provide world-class education to future generations.

Ramagya Group has been recognized as ‘Best School using Technology’ by ISA (Dubai). World Education Summit dubbed it as ‘Leading School in NCR for Innovative Curriculum and Academic Excellence’. Furthermore, the group has been awarded in the category ‘School Ascribed with Stringent Safety and Security Measures for Welfare of its Students.’

A symbol of success against all odds, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Chairman, #RamagyaGroup) shares the success story of Ramagya Group in overcoming the challenges of 2020 and his vision for holistic development of students in 2021.



Read more: https://t.co/2TrmFORTvN#dkoding #education pic.twitter.com/gVuo6knpn7 — Ramagya Group (@RamagyaGroup) February 2, 2021

With great pride, #RamagyaGroup of Schools extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Chairman, Ramagya group) for getting featured in #TIMESPOWERICON for his exemplary contribution in the field of education.#thetimesgroup pic.twitter.com/dhXKPBwRJd — Ramagya Group (@RamagyaGroup) February 9, 2021

Ramagya Way of Schooling stands out

Best Practicing School for Online Classes during COVID-19 – NCN Excellence Awards

#1 School in India for Individual Attention to Students – Education Today

Best Academic Curriculum, Excellence in Education Awards 2019

Ranked #4 among “Top Schools in Noida” – The Times of India

Ranked #5 among “Best Schools in Noida” – ClassFever

Ranked #30 among “Great Indian Schools” – Forbes India

Most Outstanding International School in North India – National Education Acme Awards

Excellence in Global Collaborative Learning – Think Unique Leadership Awards

Innovative Practices for Academic Excellence – 13 th World Education Awards 2018

World Education Awards 2018 Excellence in Inclusive Education – International United Education Fraternity

World 100 21 st Century Education Award – Future of Learning Unconference

Century Education Award – Future of Learning Unconference One of the Best Schools of India – Brainfeed School Excellence Award 2018-19

#9 among Noida’s Co-ed Day Schools – Education World

#3 for Academic Excellence – Digital Learning

#5 for Future-ready Infrastructure – Digital Learning

Pride of Education, Brand of India – NewsX

Best Quality Education School in North India – Indian Education Awards

School Leadership & Inspirational Award – Education Today

#4 in Challengers Category, Top Schools of North India 2018 Survey – The Times of India

Top 20 CBSE Schools in Uttar Pradesh 2017 – Times Education Icons

Stats

Age: 55 years

Years Active: 16 years

Residence: Delhi, IN

Entrepreneurial Portfolio: Managing Director – Ramagya Group, Chairman – Ramagya Schools, President – Purusharath Charitable Society (NGO)

Watch: How Ramagya Foundation is making a Difference

Accolades

Honorary Doctorate Degree by The Open International University for Complementary Medicines, Sri Lanka

Asia Pacific Achievers Award 2014

‘Times Power Icon Award’ for contribution in the field of education

Excellence in Education Sector – The Times Group

Featured in the 2019 Edition of the Times of India Coffee Table Book

Extraordinary Contribution in Education – Zee News

Reformers of Indian Education – India Today Conclave

It’s difficult to wait but more difficult to regret and so never give up on something you really want. Dr. Sanjay Gupta on following your dreams

THE WINNERS