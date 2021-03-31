Dr. Ishari K Ganesh Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Vanguard of Knowledge Power, Vels University founder Dr. Ishari Ganesh is a man on a mission to democratize education for all.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Dr. Ishari K Ganesh is a man on a mission to educate India. Chancellor of Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) better known as Vels University in Chennai, Ganesh is a jack of many trades and master of Education. While many know Ganesh to be Founder-Chancellor of Vels University – he is also a philanthropist, business tycoon, movie star and environmentalist.

Just like India’s ex-President Abdul Kalam Azad, Ganesh believes ‘knowledge is power’ and wants India to be the knowledge superpower of the globe. His pursuit leads the Vels University to provide a conducive environment to students in streams like engineering and medical to music and arts. Counted among the top private educational institutes in India, Vels University under Ganesh’s leadership has state-of-the-art learning facilities, campus placement record.

Dr. Ishari K Ganesh | People Who Inspire India — Iconic Education Award 2021 – Icons & Idols

Chancellor Extraordinaire — Dr. Ishari K Ganesh of Vels University

Under Ganesh’s direction Vels university provides education to all. As far as 265 students from weaker backgrounds find scholarships in Vels University every year. Many students get a fee waiver especially the underprivileged. The university provides courses in every stream imaginable – engineering, computer science, law, and physiotherapy. Along with courses in music & fine arts, maritime studies, and even Vedic astrology is taught at Vels. By democratizing high-quality, affordable education for all, Vels University plays a significant role in meeting the massive educational needs of India’s young population.

Had a great opportunity to meet the Honorable Vice President of India Shri. @MVenkaiahNaidu along with my daughter Preethaa Ganesh today in Chennai.

.#vicepresidentindia #venkaiahnaidu #DrIshariKGanesh #Meetup pic.twitter.com/x97ucgXXtH — Dr Ishari K Ganesh (@IshariKGanesh) November 21, 2020

Highlights

Ganesh was secretary of the consortium of colleges affiliated to The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.

Under Ganesh’s leadership Vels University has scaled up to 30,000 domestic and international students, 6000 staff members, a dozen research centers and 36 institutions.

The University has a multi-disciplinary campus, equipped with smart class-rooms, labs, hostels, auditoriums, recreational spaces, spread out in 29 acres.

Stats

Age: 54 years

Years Active: 19 years

Education: Currently pursuing ML from Dr. Ambedkar Law University, MBA University of Madras, BL Madurai Kamaraj University, Ph.D Department of Politics & Public Administration, Masters and Graduation Pachaiyappa’s College

Residence: Chennai, IN

Entrepreneurial Portfolio: Founder, Chairman and Chancellor of Vels University, Chennai, Chairman, Samudra Resorts Private Limited, Chairman at Anthem Foundations private limited and more.

Watch: The Inspiring Life Story of Vels University Founder-Chancellor Dr. Ishari Ganesh

Video Credits: Dr Ishari K Ganesh Office

Accolades

South Indian Culinary Association Award (2004)

The Dubai Tamil Sangam Award (2011)

Mauritius Tamil Cultural Trust Award (2012)

Pearl Foundation Award for Educational Excellence (2016)

Times Education Achiever Award (2017)

Lifetime Achiever Award from LIC (2018)

Education Stalwarts of the Year Award (2019)

There is no growth without learning. Dr Ishari K Ganesh on Learning

