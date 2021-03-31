MAGAZINE

Bharat Gupta Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Bharat Gupta People Who Inspire India PWI Education Iconic Awards 2021
DKODING Studio
People Who Inspire
People Who Inspire

DKODING’s People Who Inspire Awards 2020 edition seeks to pay homage to luminaries in a scintillating memoir, that not just celebrates their life and work but, brings them alive like never before, through an incisive lens of insight into their deep inner spaces of inspiration.

Previous Article
Megha Vijaywargia Wins 'People Who Inspire India' — Education Iconic Award 2021
No Newer Articles