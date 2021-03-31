Bharat Gupta Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Breaking age-old stereotypes, one of India’s youngest Chairpersons of an Educational Group, Bharat Gupta is challenging the monopoly of capital on quality learning.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Young and dynamic Bharat Gupta is building a legacy of uncompromising adherence to educational excellence at the Ganga Group, where privilege is not a criterion for curious young minds. The second-generation entrepreneur heads one of the largest group of institutions in northern India committed to providing quality education to lower-income groups, comparable to any premium institution in the country. Through his unconventional approach as the chairperson, Gupta is revolutionizing and democratizing educational excellence in a country where skill-building is often a domain inhibited by class privileges. With an aim to optimize the development of human resources through skill-oriented and technology-empowered modern education rather than solely literacy or theoretical knowledge, Bharat Gupta is determined to make Ganga Group of Institutions a globally recognized entity in state-of-the-art education across all disciplines.

The Unconventional Educationist — Ganga Group’s Bharat Gupta

GGI was incepted in the year 2000 with the motto that “no one should have to forego the right to quality education due to financial hindrance”. The institution has adamantly refused to toe the “business profitability” line like other premium institutes. In a world where education has transformed from a sector to an ‘industry’ of sorts where raw materials are processed into standardized products, Ganga Group’s founder challenged the norm and kept students at the centre of every decision. Today, GGI’s schools and colleges offer modern quality education to the least privileged in rural areas of Delhi and Haryana. Result: the two-decade-old group has given back to the society an illustrious list of alumni comprising of IITians, IAS, IPS Officers prominent sportspersons who have represented India on the global stage. Gupta himself is an alumnus.

While Bharat Gupta took over the reins of the Ganga Group of Institutions in 2017, he has been part of the journey having witnessed the organization rise from 50 to 1500 people. On a mission to awaken Gupta’s the hunger for quality education in the general populace, Gupta’s personal ambition is to become a one-stop destination for parents around the world looking for education that is accessible, affordable and impactful. Following the mantra that “the right kind of education, delivered at the doorstep, is the most potent tool of social and national transformation”, Gupta’s Ganga Group is also advancing PM Modi’s Skill India mission bring about the best of opportunities to those with lesser resources.

Highlights

Spread across a land area of 15 acres in and around the Indian capital, the Ganga Group’s 6 schools provide learning at par with the country’s best educational institution but at incomparably low fee structures.

Ganga Group of Institution’s 5 colleges holds the distinction for one of the leading educational institutions with more PH.D. Professors as part of the faculty.

With Gupta’s focus on student-centric evolution of the learning mechanism, GGI has been helping talented young individuals deprived of resources achieve their potential.

Stats

Years Active: 8

Education: GIS, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

Residence: New Delhi, India

Institutes in Portfolio: Ganga Institute of Technology and Management, Ganga Technical Campus, Ganga Institute of Architecture & Town Planning, GIE, Ganga International Schools

People have turned the education sector into an ‘industry’ of sorts. Industry is something where the raw materials are processed into standardized products, I believe that should not be the future of education in India. Ganga Group Chairman Bharat Gupta

