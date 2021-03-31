Azim Premji Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Tech Magnate, Philanthropist Supreme – Azim Premji has had a special focus on education upliftment, one that keeps amplifying with time.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021| DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Azim Premji is among the most powerful business leaders and also among philanthropists with the most humane heart. He is the epitome of ambition and altruism. The business tycoon has been a role model to many for business success and belief in giving back to society. Azim Premji is the first Indian to sign up for ‘The Giving Pledge’. The Chairman of Wipro and a great Philanthropist founded the Azim Premji foundation in the year 2001. The foundation focuses on the goal of offering quality education to rural India and contributing to building an equitable society.

Edu-Philanthrope Supreme — Azim Premji in Education

Azim Premji took over the family business at the sudden demise of his father in 1966 and diversified it into various product lines. He entered the computer business in 1970 and named it Wipro in 1977. Wipro is the fourth largest software service provider in the country. The most successful business leader is known for his compassion who believes in giving for a cause. A humble businessman who comes from a privileged background has pledged most of his wealth to educate rural India through the Azim Premji Foundation.

Azim Premji donated a sum of $2 billion to the foundation in 2010 which earned him a space among Bill Gates and Warren Buffett as the very few renowned philanthropists in the world. The Azim Premji Foundation works towards offering a better education facility to rural India with more than three hundred thousand schools spread across more than seven states in India. The Azim Premji Foundation believes in “Contributing towards a just, equitable, humane, and sustainable society”. Words behind the belief of the modest Philanthropist himself.

Kids in the isolation centre at Raichur playing with toys provided by Azim Premji Foundation. Raichur AC Santosh has said that 50 kids are in isolation centre at Raichur. @XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/mKczjC49uX — Ramkrishna Badseshi (@Ramkrishna_TNIE) July 18, 2020

The family-owned cooking oil business worth $2 million into a multinational conglomerate worth $25 billion.

Premji donated $2 Billion to the Azim Premji Foundation in the year 2010. He pledged another 34% of his shares, worth more than $7.5 billion, to the foundation.

The liberal arts school started in the year 1997 when Premji was exploring a few ideas. It now has its presence in many states and has been successful in changing the education scene in rural India.

Premji led Wipro to gain more recognition for its ethical business standards coupled with a zeal to give back to society.

Age: 75 years

Years Active: 54 years

Education: Bachelor of Engineering from Stanford University

Residence: Bangalore, Karnataka, IN

Founder Chairman of Wipro and the Azim Premji Foundation.

Watch: Azim Premji speaks on Education

The government of India conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2005 and Padma Vibhushan in 2011 to Premji.

The Wesleyan University of Middleton, Connecticut conferred an honorary degree to Premji in 2009 for his outstanding contribution to the Philanthropic world.

Premji also received the ET Lifetime Achievement Award in the year 2013.

Topped the list of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy in the year 2020.

“There are millions of children today who do not attend school. However, education is the only way to get ahead in this country” Azim Premji’s thoughts on Education

