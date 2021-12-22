Zendaya Is Horrified Of Tom Holland: Here’s Why

As Wolverine put it, ‘Badass’ Zendaya is not one to be scared easily. But, as it turns out, she’s terrified of Holland’s spidey suit! The actress explained her bizarre fear in a recent interview, and it’s honestly pretty hilarious. Read on to discover what sparked Zendaya’s fear of the iconic superhero outfit!

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ has just been released. Tom Holland has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders this time, especially because Peter Parker is outed as Spider-Man. He has to fight some of the franchise’s oldest villains as Doctor Strange, aka Benedict Cumberbatch, has opened the gateway to the Multiverse!

HIGHLIGHTS —

Off the Charts Chemistry: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship

The Relationship Between Tom Holland and his Spider-Man Costume is a Bit Rocky

Zendaya Worries About Tom Holland Throwing Up In His Spider-Man Suit

In the meantime, Holland’s co-star and alleged girlfriend, Zendaya, may have raised a question for Spider-Man that has made everyone crack up. And it’s something only Tom can answer.

Zendaya Worries About Tom Holland Throwing Up In His Spider-Man Suit

Zendaya has worked with Tom Holland since his first Spider-Man movie, yet seeing him in costume still makes her nervous. During their promotional appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Euphoria star explained how terrifying the Spider-Man suit really is.

“It’s one piece, and there’s a helmet that goes underneath it,” Zendaya said. “I always worry if he’s working too hard and he has to vomit. How will he get it out!!”

Video Credits: The Graham Norton Show

It’s hilarious! “This really worries me. Honestly, when I’m looking at him, I get worried; it just stresses me out,” The Euphoria-star joked.

Related: Tom Holland Set To Quit Acting Future Spider-Man Trilogy In Limbo

On the other hand, Holland admitted that he liked to hoax Zendaya. He stated that he would make choking noises, which frequently prompted his co-star to cry for help. Fortunately, Holland hasn’t had an emergency. But apparently, Zendaya has been quite vocal about her concern over the suit since 2019.

It seems that it’s still very much top of her mind:

The Relationship Between Tom Holland and his Spider-Man Costume is a Bit Rocky

All fans would agree if there were ever a man who could personify Peter Parker, it would be Tom Holland. The actor has been nothing but kind to fans and has given them everything they want since Spider-Man in Homecoming (and beyond!). He’s also not afraid of showing off this suit—especially when difficulties come with wearing the skin-tight one-piece costume!

Going to the toilet wearing the spidey-suit is also a major difficulty. According to Insider, he mentioned on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017 that he had to schedule his bathroom visits ahead of time all the time.

The Relationship Between Tom Holland and his Spider-Man Costume

Holland said drinking water is dangerous in the Spider-Man costume because “an accident isn’t an option” since the suit is so expensive.

Related: Tom Hardy’s Venom To Get A Bigger MCU Role

Despite the immense challenges of donning the suit, Tom Holland is eternally grateful for the chance to play Spider-Man. “It looks amazing, but it feels terrible. But that said, it’s such an honour to wear it. It outweighs any discomfort,” he said on the talk show.

Off the Charts Chemistry: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship

The two actors have had an undeniable spark since they were cast as Peter Parker and MJ. Their chemistry is so electric that it’s hard not to notice them on-screen together. Since denying dating, Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted kissing after years with no confirmation from either party about what was happening between them!

Video Credits: TheThings Celebrity

Since Spider-Man’s first solo Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Homecoming, Zendaya and Tom collaborated on the character. According to grapevine, the duo is dating each other, adding a unique layer to their on-screen chemistry.

We can’t wait to see what Hollywood’s cutest couple has in store for us next! Have you watched ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ yet? Tell us about your thoughts in the comment section below!