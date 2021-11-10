Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2: The Sequel Where Superman Turns Evil

‘Justice League’ sequel with an evil Superman was on the cards when Zack Snyder was handling the franchise. Now that things are totally changed with HBO and Warner Bros, will we ever get to see Superman turn evil in ‘Justice League’ or any other future projects?

‘Justice League’ sequel is confirmed to be in development and the huge success of Zack Snyder Cut on HBO Max might impact the storyline. Although it is not clear who will handle the ‘Justice League’ sequel, fans already got a glimpse of evil Superman in the ‘Batman V Superman’ Knightmare sequence. Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ expanded that further with Cyborg’s future vision. There are high chances that we might finally get to see the Superman turns evil storyline in the ‘Justice League’ sequel very soon.

Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ had a post-credit scene that shows that the world has been overtaken by Darkseid with an evil Superman under his control. Batman is leading a resistance team that includes Cyborg, Joker, Mera, Deadshot, and a few others. It is hinted that the evil Superman is hunting them and every time something goes wrong, Flash travels back in time to warn them. Many of the fans are confused with the future visions and can’t understand why Superman has turned evil and is trying to kill Batman and the rest of the Justice League?

The same thing was shown in the Knightmare sequence of ‘Batman V Superman’ where an evil Superman has taken over the earth and is about to kill Batman. ‘Justice League’ ended on a happy note with Steppenwolf defeated and all the heroes coming together, but something happens in the ‘Justice League’ sequel that changes everything.

It is very clear that the ‘Justice League’ sequel will feature an evil Superman that rules the world under the command of Darkseid. Aquaman and Wonder Woman are killed and the entire world goes into chaos for the sequel, which sounds very interesting as a concept.

It is strongly hinted that something bad happens to Superman which makes him lose control and he submits to Darkseid. The character of Superman in the new DC Universe has a very rapid character progression, from becoming Superman to fighting Batman, sacrificing his life against Doomsday, and then coming back to life in a more positive way. But some tragic event will happen and Superman will turn evil in the ‘Justice League’ sequel and other upcoming DC movies.

WHY AND HOW WILL SUPERMAN TURN EVIL IN THE ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ SEQUEL?

It is strongly hinted that the ‘Justice League’ sequel will have an evil Superman and Lois Lane is the key to everything. The Flash is seen yelling that she is the key, to Batman with the idea that Superman will come to his senses after seeing Lois. As per some of the theories on Reddit, the ‘Justice League’ sequel story will show that Darkseid invades earth using the old ways and bring his entire army from space. There is a huge battle on Earth and Superman is worried about the safety of Lois Lane, so Batman will send her to the Batcave along with Alfred for her safety.

But somehow Darkseid will find Lane’s location and things will go horribly wrong. There is a shot of Superman crying with the burned bodies of Lois Lane and his unborn kid, which totally breaks him down. It is that moment Superman turns evil in the ‘Justice League’ sequel and gives up on humanity. Darkseid takes advantage of this situation and turns Superman against the Justice League, and then conquers the planet. Most of the Superman stories from the Justice League involve mind-control or death of Lois Lane, and the latter will be the case in the next ‘Justice League’ sequel for sure.

It means the ‘Justice League’ sequel plot will focus on Darkseid turning Superman evil by killing Lois Lane and the League going back in time to prevent that. ‘Justice League 2’ will be inspired by the ‘Reign of Superman’ storyline where Superman is kind of a dictator and kills everyone who goes against him. Henry Cavill is a fantastic actor to portray the role of evil Superman and he has already proved it in ‘Batman V Superman’. Superman turning evil in the ‘Justice League’ sequel will make it different from the Avengers movies as the team will be hiding and fighting against their own members.

Fans are excited for the ‘Justice League’ sequel featuring an evil Superman and the upcoming ‘Injustice’ animated movie will test how the audience reacts to the storyline. Henry Cavill has finished shooting for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and will be a part of the new ‘Highlander’ reboot. It will make fans excited to see Cavill return as Man of Steel and an evil Superman in the ‘Justice League’ sequel will be a nice twist to it.

Are you excited to see the evil Superman? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.