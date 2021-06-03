Zack Snyder Gives His Nod To Black Superman Over Henry Cavill

While it seems like director Zack Snyder has moved on from DCEU, there is still a lot that he cares about. He recently shared his favourable opinion on a Black actor playing Superman. He also maintained that Henry Cavill will always be ‘his’ Superman.

By now, no one can question the fact that Zack Snyder likes to have a twisted take on his superheroes. From turning Superman into a melancholic brooding super being to making Batman a murderer, there is no stopping Zack Snyder and his ‘macabre’ ideas. One such idea that has been floating around for quite some time is having a Black guy playing the Man of Steel. And while Zack Snyder favours his own pick Henry Cavill the most, he is all up for a Black Superman.

Highlights —

Zack Snyder wants a Black Superman

J.J. Abrams Superman Movie

There have been strong reports that the famed ‘Star Wars‘ director J.J. Abrams is all set to ‘reboot’ the Superman storyline in the DC universe. This information comes with speculations about who’s gonna play who? And as the DC reboot with Abrams attached is gaining all the momentum, there is wild speculation about who’s going to play the most iconic superhero character in the comic and movie industry.

Zack Snyder gives his nod to Black Superman

ZACK SNYDER STILL THINKS HENRY CAVILL IS THE BEST SUPERMAN

Zack Snyder chose Henry Cavill to play Superman in his 2013 superhero epic ‘Man of Steel’, which is another reboot from 2006’s ‘Superman Returns’. Zack’s film featured a slightly different take on the superhero and threw him into the real world where the shades don’t exist in just black and white. After all, the dude made people sympathize with General Zod for a moment there. However, the film’s critical failure got DC to become cautious about the cinematic choices made by Zack. Henry, as Superman, continued in ‘Batman V Superman‘ and two ‘Justice Leagues‘.

Video Credits: The original Fire hybrid

While people fell in love with Henry’s Superman over time, it was Zack Snyder who was completely in awe of him. He added that while he was all game for a Black Superman, Henry will remain his Superman forever.

J.J. ABRAMS NEW SUPERMAN MOVIE

By now, it is almost certain that WB won’t go ahead with the Snyderverse and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ was practically the end of the Zack Snyder era of DC. And now, being true to their nature, the execs at Warner Bros. decided that they want another reboot of the character.

This left the fans of Zack Snyder furious, but if the suits cared enough about imagination and creativity, wouldn’t they just let Zack do whatever he wanted in the first place? And one should also remember that the call for a Black Superman probably stems from the sequence in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, in which we saw Superman donning a black suit for the first time in cinema history.

Now, with Snyder’s approval to the idea of a Black Superman, the DC fans are keenly awaiting the film, which is being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Coates is a journalist and he will most probably deliver his final draft of the script by December 2021. However, there is another important announcement regarding the director of the film. Abrams said in a recent interview that while he is all excited for the film, he is not going to direct it. To direct a Black Superman, written by a Black writer, the film must be directed by a Black director, as per him. While most fans agree with Abrams, he would have definitely made a solid film.

Video Credits: John Campea

The search for the Black Superman is already on and the casting people at the WB will reportedly make an announcement about casting later this year. Meanwhile, Zack’s approval must have helped his fans to finally accept Henry not being the definitive Superman anymore. Zack Snyder, who is basking in the success of his latest release ‘Army of the Dead’, said nothing about whether he will continue with the DCEU.

While the idea of a Black Superman looks exciting from a distance, the film must be equally good to justify the unconventional casting choice. But with a capable over-looker like J.J. Abrams, we hope the end result will make everyone happy, which is a task of Herculean proportions.

Who do you think will be apt for playing a Black Superman on-screen? Tell us in the comments.