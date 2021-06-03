LATEST NEWS

Zack Snyder Gives His Nod To Black Superman Over Henry Cavill

Zack Snyder gives his nod to Black Superman
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
A Rare Insider Revealed The Story Of Nina Dobrev And Ian Somerhalder's Split
No Newer Articles