Your Honor: Is It Based On A True Story?

Starring the Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston for playing Walter White on ‘Breaking Bad’, ‘Your Honor’ is an American series loosely inspired by the Israeli TV series ‘Kvodo’.

From the producers of the ‘Good Wife’ and ‘The Night Of’, ‘Your Honor’ revolves around a gamut of themes from racial injustice to privilege and family, carefully crafted in one.

The original story

With ‘Breaking Bad’ setting the stage and premise for the show, Bryan is back with another hot legal show. A show that premiered on December 6, 2020, starts with seeing the judge Michael Desiato jogging through a cemetery at dawn and his son curled up in bed beside a girl. A 10 episode show, ‘Your Honor’ is filled with political, radical, and criminal drama, which all lays down to the central theme of the show:

“How far would a father go to protect his son?”

The crime drama Your Honor is based on a true story

Cranston, whose breakthrough role was in ‘Breaking Bad’ as Walter White, found the story come to him naturally. As the highly respected criminal-court judge in New Orleans, the story builds up good drama and is way beyond a normal murder mystery. He faces the ultimate morality test when he is forced to cover for his son, who accidentally kills the son of a gang lord in a hit and run accident. The series is intense and hardly provides even a moment of relief or laughter until at least the first 4 episodes. Apart from Bryan, the show also features Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Stuhlbarg, amongst others.

Termed as “Tension Television” or “Anxiety Television” at its best, ‘Your Honor’ could be termed one of 2020’s best mini-series.

Based on a true story?

No, ‘Your Honor’ is not based on a true story. Written by Peter Moffat, the British screenwriter who also has ‘Criminal Minds’ to his credit. ‘Your Honor’ is loosely based on the Israeli series, ‘Kvodo’, that premiered in 2017. It was developed way back before the pandemic and has endured months of production shutdown due to the global pandemic.

Created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, the original Yes Studios series also followed a similar storyline depicting a father-son duo but, on more fractured lines.

The show that’s breaking all records

Though Bryan was originally best known for ‘Breaking Bad’, ‘Your Honor’ broke the record. The show caught viewership of approximately 770,000 viewers across the various platforms of the Viacom CBS premium cable. The show broke all history to become the first-ever limited drama series with the largest audience. The first episode of the crime drama saw the viewership shoot up to 5,70,000 viewers.