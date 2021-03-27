Younger Will Soon Get Seven Seasons Old: 10 Best Episodes To Re-Watch!

‘Younger’ Season 6 went out with a bang and with season 7 right around the corner, here are some of the best episodes from the show that makes us love it more every day. Want to find out if we are on the same page regarding the best episodes of “Younger’? Keep reading!

Based on Pamela Redmond Satran’s novel, ‘Younger’ follows the story of Liza, a 40-year-old, single-mom trying to earn a job in the big cruel world, only to realise that it’s next to impossible to get a job at her age. A strange encounter with a young boy makes Liza realise that she can pass off as younger than she actually is, which convinces her to join a publishing company pretending to be twenty-six with a little bit of a makeover.

‘Younger’ has been popular and entertaining for the six seasons that it has seen till now, but with a season 7 coming along, let’s remember the ten best episodes from the show!

Younger Will Soon Get 7 Seasons Old

10 /10

The Bubble

This is the ‘Younger’ episode that most fans were waiting for. Episode 8 of season 5 of ‘Younger’, easily features on this list as one of the best episodes as we see Charles and Liza getting some real action. While the episode also shows some big steps taken on Kelsey’s behalf, the mush factor of Liza and Charles takes the cake. The two meet (and by meet we mean, you know!) at a Christmas party and things take a turn from there when Charles ends up turning up at Liza’s place and, a series of apologies later, the big kiss happens!

9 /10

Lizability

“Lizability”, the season 5 finale, takes the ninth position in the best episodes of ‘Younger’ list as we see Liza making some big life-altering decisions and god knows that was needed! The truth does not set Liza and Charles free, as opposed to what might have been expected. Instead, a whole lot of drama breaks loose on the IT couple of the series, leaving behind some complicated layers of mess, which, of course, the two sort out eventually. This episode is a treat for all those who love a little bit of extra drama!

8 /10

Sex, Liza, and Rock & Roll

One more from season 5 of ‘Younger’ makes it to the top ten best episodes list. The episode builds up some of the key moments around the relationship of Charles and Liza, but ultimately, this episode is more for Kelsey. Kelsey and Jake show up together at a function and some romance happens there. As for Liza, a few hiccups career-wise, no biggie! Oh and Josh stays back after almost sticking to his decision of leaving Brooklyn. If you think he stays back for Liza, hell yeah!

7 /10

Irish Goodbye

This one’s a hoot! There’s so much confusion happening that it’s almost funny! Clare eventually exposes her true colours as she leads Josh astray from the path he has been walking on for so long. Liza makes stupid decisions and champions marriage without giving a second thought to what it really means. Josh is all over the place wanting to marry Clare, trying to get over Liza. Confusion, confusion, and confusion! We warned you, but make sure to re-watch this episode just for the heck of it!

6 /10

It’s Love, Actually

Season 4, Episode 11 of ‘Younger‘ makes it to our best episodes list for the emotional quotient. Moreover, for the classic cold open and who doesn’t love that! The episode is a whole package deal of new deals, break-ups, and Liza’s major declaration for the wrong man. There are some tears too as Clare has to move to Ireland leaving Josh understandably bummed. Life and drama are all that this episode is about.

5 /10

A Christmas Miracle

More like Christmas for Charles! This is the perfect holiday episode to watch if you are down and in need of a little snowy oomph. The romance and chemistry between Charles and Liza in this episode is off the charts. A little something for the fans of team Charles as he finally realises where Liza comes from. Not much as of a white lie but definitely not acted out of selfishness. But first off, watch it for the steamy hookup!

4 /10

A Book Fair to Remember

Featuring season 3 episode 11 of ‘Younger’ at number 4 of our best episodes list, this one pulls out all the stops in the drama quotient. Josh and Liza face complications where Josh has gone way ahead into the future in his mind. Uh, awkward! Josh expresses his idea of Liza as being “the one” for him and at that moment, you cannot keep your heart from melting. Meanwhile, Charles and Liza have their super cute moments as they keep running into each other at a book fair and end up spending quality time together! Charles and Liza all the way!

3 /10

The Debu-taunt

Bringing out the big guns, this is one of the best episodes of ‘Younger’ Season 6 loaded with emotions and drama. Honestly, be ready to be super drained emotionally after completing this one! A fair warning had been issued by the cast regarding this one being “THE” episode that we’d been waiting for, and boy were they right! Liza and Diana exchange their feelings of affection for each other and for once we are drawn away from the show’s romantic relationships and into the beautiful female friendships. Keep your tissues near for this crier!

2 /10

No Weddings & a Funeral

There’s a reason why the season 2 finale features on our best ‘Younger’ episodes list. It’s crazy! There’s romance, mystery, and drama all blended into one. Imagine discovering a secret twin at a funeral. Add a little drama that is always expected from a funeral and with that add a little romantic tension happening between Josh and Liza. What you have got is a perfect finale episode!

1 /10

Get Real

Number one on our best ‘Younger’ episodes list is the two-part season 2 finale that would take your emotions on a roller-coaster ride. The chemistry between Liza and Charles is again touching the skies. Duh! Everything gets real for Liza in this episode as we see her struggling between her feelings for Charles and not wanting to hurt Josh. What, however, becomes the show stopper is the final moment of the big reveal. Liza comes clean to Kelsey!

What is your favourite episode of 'Younger'?