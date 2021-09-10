X-Men Member To Steal Doctor Strange’s Thunder In Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness

An X-men member cameo in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’? Let’s find out who will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

There is a lot of anticipation for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, given that various characters might appear in the film. The sequel will incorporate Fox and Sony characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to insiders, the main antagonist in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ may battle against a famous member of the X-Men, whose addition to ‘Doctor Strange 2’ would signal the arrival of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

HIGHLIGHTS —

X-Men cameo in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

The Illuminati’s future in MCU

Wanda to fight Professor X?

X-Men cameo in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

According to “We Got This Covered”, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will not be restricted to the Spider-Vers. Thus the possibilities are truly limitless. But, there is only one mutant who might appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’. One of Fox’s ‘X-Men’ could appear in the picture. Professor X, also known as Charles Xavier, will have a minor but significant role in ‘Doctor Strange 2’. However, it is unclear whether James McAvoy or Patrick Stewart would reprise their roles. A new actor might also get cast. The only thing that is confirmed is that the character is from the multiverse and will not be the MCU’s version of Charles Xavier.

Video Credits: Emergency Awesome

Another insider has revealed more information about the Doctor Strange and X-Men cameos. It hinted that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ could lead to the debut of a new superhero team called The Illuminati.

Related: Hugh Jackman Unable To Control His Emotions After Returning As MCU’s Wolverine

The Illuminati’s future in MCU

In The Illuminati, rather than functioning as a team, the heroes prefer to cooperate behind the scenes to defuse world-threatening situations through secret pacts and the exchange of critical information. Professor X, Captain Carter, Balder the Brave, Monica Rambeau, Captain Peggy Carter, and Mordo are reportedly part of the MCU lineup. It also implies that additional X-Men will most likely join in the future.

The Illuminati’s future in MCU

Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter in the animated alternate universe version of Captain America in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ series. Her participation suggests a direct link between ‘What If…?’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel. Other claimed Illuminati members, such as Monica Rambeau and Balder the Brave, would aid in connecting this film to ‘The Marvels‘ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

Related: Courageous Hugh Jackman Faced Extreme Challenges During X-Men Without Any Complaints

Balder the Brave is a Marvel Comics character who is an Asgardian deity as well as Thor’s half-brother and close friend. Teyonah Parris, who played Monica Rambeau in ‘WandaVision’, was the grown-up daughter of Maria Rambeau and Wanda Maximoff’s buddy. Furthermore, the presence of Mordo suggests that the ending of 2016’s ‘Doctor Strange’ will get resolved. At the end of the first ‘Doctor Strange’ film, he appeared to have turned dark.

Charles Xavier will not be the first X-Men comic book character to appear in the MCU. Wanda and her brother Pietro first appeared in X-Men comics as members of the Brotherhood of Mutants, under the leadership of their father, Magneto.

Wanda, to fight Professor X?

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be one of ‘Doctor Strange 2’s’ antagonists. She is supposed to confront Professor X to save her children, and the Darkhold, which might corrupt anybody who reads it, drives her insane. During the ‘WandaVision’ post-credits, we last saw Wanda teaching herself Darkhold magic. Because the MCU did not control the rights to the core X-Men characters at the time, it earlier rewrote Wanda and her brother’s origin to remove all mention of the mutant superhero team.

Video Credits: Screen Level

Wanda is Magneto’s daughter and a mutant in the comics. In the comics, Wanda defeated the mutants. So bringing them to the MCU would be incredibly interesting. ‘Doctor Strange 2’ is one of the most exciting projects of Marvel’s Phase 4.

The news of the Illuminati appearing in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is not confirmed. However, one thing is sure that Wanda and another character will face off in ‘Doctor Strange 2’. It will be more spectacular than Thanos facing Doctor Strange in ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘. The movie will release in theatres on 25th March 2022. Sam Raimi, who previously directed a Spider-Man trilogy, is behind ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.