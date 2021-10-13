Ben Affleck is an A-lister with a vast fortune. However, for the past few years, he has been battling his demons. His addiction issues have become the front page news for gossip tabloids, and he has recently come out with his story.

Ben Affleck made his mark at a young age, gaining fame for his script-writing and acting abilities. Later on, he went on to become one of the most famous people on the planet. However, the road was rocky, and it seems that Ben Affleck’s drinking habits brought him down along the way.

Highlights —

An experiment in success

Dark Times

Personal Life Disasters

THE SUCCESSES

Ben Affleck co-wrote the script for ‘Good Will Hunting’ with his best friend Matt Damon and starred in it to gain the first turn of enormous success. The film was a cult success and moved Ben Affleck onto the big film arena when he was just out of college.

Working on ‘Justice League’ drove Batman Ben Affleck into alcoholism

When Michael Bay hired Affleck for the role in ‘Armageddon’, Jerry Bruckheimer told Bay that Ben Affleck would be a star. His next blockbuster was ‘Shakespeare in Love’, where he appeared beside then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow. However, his big success came with the academy award-winning film ‘Argo’. The film won him an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe and cemented his career. Affleck had starred in several flop films by then. The much-derided adaptation of ‘Daredevil’ and the universally-loathed ‘Gigli’, but he remained stern that he regretted very few of the assignments he did. Talking about his acting experiences, he said,

“At the end of the day I worked really hard, I made a bunch of movies, most of which I like, some of which I don’t like. I regret only one or two. Did I sell myself short in places? Yeah. I probably did. Were there other times where they were good bets and I lost? Yeah. But you get evaluated based on a cluster”.

But, while his career kept advancing, his personal life became a mess.

Related: What Iron Man Can Learn From Batman About Saving The World

DARK TIMES

Ben Affleck said that his divorce from Jennifer Garner was “the biggest mistake of his life”. For Ben Affleck, drinking too much became a lifestyle. In a “New York Times” article, he confessed, “You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me”.

As his marriage with Garner fell apart, he spiralled into drinking, repeatedly confiding in the drinks to escape the pain. The trend runs in the family. Affleck says that his father used to drink heavily too, influencing Ben Affleck’s drinking habits.

He also has relapsed repeatedly whenever he tried to come out. 2018 was his most recent relapse, which saw him drinking heavily after a long time.

It didn’t help that a professional filming schedule of ‘Batman’ coincided with the trial of convicted rapist and his long-time friend Harvey Weinstein. While Affleck has taken steps to direct all future payments from Weinstein’s company to his litany of survivors, the era also saw several journalists accusing Affleck of groping them. He has apologized since then.

Recently, Affleck has also said that he suffers from depression and anxiety, which fueled his alcohol problems.

‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ AND ‘BATMAN’

Affleck says that he showed the script for ‘Batman Vs. Superman’ to a friend who said,

“I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again”.

He did go through the role, but it drove him into sadness. The films were shot as his marriage was failing, and the internal politics on the sets made him sadder. His sorrow and disinterest in the movie were driven into the now-famous “Sad Affleck” meme, and he has struggled ever since.

Is Ben Affleck drinking too much? Not anymore!

He swears that he is trying to do better in multiple interviews, confronting his alcoholism in the mainstream. However, there are still parts of his life that keep spiralling out of control. Now that he is out of the DC universe, he is concentrating more on his future projects and trying to make sure that he lives his life better and his children don’t have to confront the realities of a father who is an alcoholic.