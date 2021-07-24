Wonder Woman Stunts Stunted Gal Gadot’s Body Forever

Our Wonder Woman had to undergo surgery because of the stunts performed in the ‘Wonder Woman’ movie.

The stunts in ‘Wonder Woman’ were pretty gruesome and action-packed. In fact, Gal Gadot revealed the injuries she had to sustain after performing the stunts not just in ‘Wonder Woman’ but also in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

GAL OPENED UP ABOUT HER EXPERIENCE FILMING THE STUNTS IN ‘WONDER WOMAN’

Gal Gadot absolutely nailed her role as Wonder Woman. Why wouldn’t she, after all, she went under some pretty intensive training to adapt to the character, to the extent that she even had some massive injuries. In a video interview with “Variety”, Gal talked all about her experience of filming for the movie after just having given birth to her first daughter. She said,

“When we premiered with the first Wonder Woman, I had just had Maya. She was eight weeks, and I just—it was right after we finished shooting Wonder Woman and Justice League—had Maya, had a major hernia in my back”

Gal experience while Filming the stunts in ‘Wonder Woman’

However, this didn’t stop Gal from dedicating herself to shooting all the action scenes.

Not only this, but Gadot also attended six-week-long press tours, despite the pain she was undergoing,

“So the whole 6 weeks of the press that we did, I couldn’t sit … I could only lie down or stand up. So if you go back now when you see all of my interviews, I’m always standing.”

GAL GADOT HURT HERSELF AGAIN IN ‘WONDER WOMAN 1984’

Gal spoke about her experience filming the sequel of ‘Wonder Woman’ at Comic-Con in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she revealed that the shoot was very hard but it was all worth it. She said,

“The physical moments because it is hard and I have found myself with many different spine injuries because shooting this movie, for real. But, at the same time, it’s worth it. And watching the movie now a few times, it’s totally, totally worth it”.

HOW DID GAL GADOT PREPARE FOR HER STUNTS ?

While fans thought that it was her military experience that helped her during her stunts, in reality, it was her 12-year dancing experience that came to her rescue. In fact, Gadot even admitted that military training didn’t really help,

“One would think, like, military, it sounds so, you know, what you would think it would be. But honestly, I think that more than anything, the fact that I was a dancer for 12 years before, that’s what helps me with all the stunt work. Because it’s all about learning the choreography and the timing and it’s all about the movement. So I think that’s something that really helped me”.

WHEN WILL ‘WONDER WOMAN 3’ HIT THE THEATRES?

After ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ being a huge blockbuster, the third instalment of the movie is coming back with Gal Gadot reprising her role of Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins. As of now, we don’t know the exact release date, but keeping in mind the delay that the pandemic has caused, the movie could either release at the end of 2022 or at the beginning of 2023.

How excited are you for ‘Wonder Woman 3’? Let us know in the comments below.