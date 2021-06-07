Wonder Woman Stunts Stole The Wonder Out Of Gal Gadot’s Body

Gal Gadot sustained some major spinal injuries while filming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

After the release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, Gal Gadot candidly discussed how her superhero role injured her severely. The film starred Gadot in the titular role and Kristen Wiig as Cheetah; an enemy she must defeat to save the world. Also featured in the film was ‘The Mandalorian’ actor Pedro Pascal who portrayed Maxwell Lord, a maniacal businessman.

The movie saw Diana Prince living quietly in the vibrant 1980s, as she maintained a low profile and curated ancient artefacts. She eventually embarked on a mission to take down Maxwell Lord and Cheetah, in an endeavour to save the world.

Wonder Woman stunts actually stole the wonder out of Gal Gadot’s body (massively injured)

Israeli actor Gal Gadot had to train incredibly hard to get in shape for the film, explaining she had endured several injuries from playing the role. Keep reading to learn all about it!

AFTER THE FIRST ‘WONDER WOMAN’ MOVIE, GAL GADOT HAD A SERIOUS BACK INJURY

The strenuous training for ‘Wonder Woman’ made Gadot’s role less wonderful. Her health problems first began while she was filming ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017), during which she grappled with a serious back injury. In an interview with “Variety”, the actor said she had a major “hernia” to deal with.

“When we premiered with the first Wonder Woman, I had just had Maya [her daughter]. She was eight weeks, and I just—it was right after we finished shooting Wonder Woman and Justice League—had Maya, had a major hernia in my back.” Gadot didn’t allow her injury to take over and fought the intense back that kept her from sitting down.

The actor attended six long weeks of the press tours, refusing to acknowledge her pain. She explained her experience in the interview, saying,

“So the whole 6 weeks of the press that we did, I couldn’t sit … I could only lie down or stand up. So if you go back now when you see all of my interviews I’m always standing”.

Gadot also skipped the big movie premiere to get back surgery.

‘WONDER WOMAN 1984’ WAS JUST AS GRUESOME

Gal Gadot’s injuries didn’t end at the end of her first DC Extended Universe film. She reprised her role in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, a film that was all the more gruelling for her, physically. The actress suffered several spinal injuries during the making of the film, and explained how filming was really “hard”.

Speaking at the Comic-Con experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Gadot detailed the most physically challenging experience of the film. “The Hollywood Reporter” published the report. The actor said the entire shoot was very hard but all “worth it”.

“The physical moments, because it is hard, and I have found myself with many different spine injuries because shooting this movie, for real. But at the same time, it’s worth it. And watching the movie now a few times, it’s totally, totally worth it”, She explained.

Gadot also spoke about her friendship and bond with Patty Jenkins, the director of ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

“She’s one of my very best, closest friends and it’s hard for me to say no to her. Also, she has great will.”

Gadot further added, “I’ll find myself trying to negotiate my stance with Patty and she’d be like, yeah, yeah, I see what you’re saying, I know, but don’t you think it’s going to be so much better if …’ Those were the moments where I was like, ‘argh…!”

HOW GAL GADOT’S TRAINING AS AS DANCER HELPED HER DO STUNTS

The actress had a prior military experience which fans believe gave her an advantage while filming the superhero films. In reality, however, Gadot believes her 12-year-long background as a dancer helped more than military training ever did.

“It didn’t really [help]”, Gadot said of her military training. “One would think, like, military, it sounds so, you know, what you would think it would be. But honestly, I think that more than anything, the fact that I was a dancer for 12 years before, that’s what helps me with all the stunt work. Because it’s all about learning the choreographies and the timing and it’s all about the movement. So I think that’s something that really helped me.”

Gal Gadot appears to be a fierce Wonder Woman on-screen, but she is just as fierce and hard-working off-screen!

Did you know about the challenges faced by Gal Gadot while filming ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’? Let us know in the comments!