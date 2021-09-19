Wonder Woman Co-Star Chris Pine Ruined Gal Gadot’s Best Takes On The Sets

Steve Trevor and Diana Prince have a relationship that was written in the stars. It appears that the chemistry translates to off-screen, too, with Chris Pine and Gal Gadot sharing a close friendship on the sets of the ‘Wonder Woman’ films.

Wonder Woman has always been an inspirational figure in the comic book industry—one of the first female characters to get her book and inspire women worldwide. Throughout comics history, her life has been entangled with Steve Trevor, a captain who washed up on the shores of Themyscira and helped expose her to the more fantastic world. It appears that the actors who play the roles on-screen, Gald Gadot and Chris Pine, also have a powerful bond.

The Legacy of ‘Wonder Woman’

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot

A sweet birthday message

Steve Trevor and Diana Prince have had different partners through the history of comic books. Diana has been involved with Superman most recently, and Steve has been involved with Etta Candy, Diana’s best friend.

However, the two share a close bond. Gald Gadot and Chris Pine’s bond seems to be as close as their characters are on the silver screen. In the movie ‘Wonder Woman’, Patty Jenkins portrays the wide-eyed idealist Diana as someone who decides to help Steve out of kindness. The stories of a world at war move her, and she feels like it’s an Amazonian duty to interfere and bring an end to the war.

‘Wonder Woman’ co-star Chris Pine ruined Gal Gadot’s best takes on set

In the comics, Diana spends a lot of time dealing with the tangled-up politics of the real world. Steve Trevor is also an idealist in the same vein. He joins up in the war to help his country, but he becomes involved with international conflicts and helps Diana control them over time. The two spend a lot of time dealing with world politics and fighting against dangerous militant movements that crop up in the DC universe. While Diana fights monsters and aliens, her idealism has always been stable, bolstered by her belief in humanity.

Gal Gadot’s activism also shows a profound belief in activism. She is all set to star in a docu-series documenting the stories of real-life “wonder women”, activists all over the world who are working to change the world. Chris Pine is also similar. In an interview, he recently admitted, “The masculine footprint in the world is so violent, and it hasn’t gotten us anywhere”.

With common activist goals and a long history of sharing the screen, the two have a lot in common. So, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine’s bond being strong does not come as a surprise. In a Twitter video the actress posted, the two were seen having fun on the sets of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. Chris has even named her “Giggles Gadot” because she breaks out into laughter so easily.

Patty Jenkins talked about Chris Pine in an interview with Entertainment Weekly,

“I was just so sure that he was the one that it wasn’t really until I was on set and then you saw the two of them together that you saw how great”, and added that, “I think that they’re one of the great on-screen romances”.

The two share dazzling chemistry on-screen and off-screen, which translates to lovely interviews and a beautiful birthday message.

Gal Gadot recently wished Pine on his birthday and said that Chris Pine ruined Gal Gadot’s best take. The actor is so funny around the set that Gadot couldn’t stop laughing even during serious takes, which made their takes look less stellar.

She would often break into laughter during action scenes because of Pine’s antics. Gal Gadot and Chris Pine’s bond is much like that of Diana Prince and Steve Trevor in that they both bring each other closer to Earth and make each other better.

While whether Steve Trevor will be returning for the third ‘Wonder Woman’ movie is still not confirmed, their bond will live on beyond the screen for many years to come.