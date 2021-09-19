LATEST NEWS

Wonder Woman Co-Star Chris Pine Ruined Gal Gadot’s Best Takes On The Sets

‘Wonder Woman’ co-star Chris Pine ruined Gal Gadot's best takes on set
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Johnny Depp Is Left With Last Resort To Seek Justice Against Amber Heard
No Newer Articles