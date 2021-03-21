Wolfblood Season 6: Everything You Need To Know About The Show’s Return

After CBBC decided to cancel the show after season 5, are the writers in the favour of renewing the series for season 6? Let’s find out.

‘Wolfblood’, a teen fantasy-drama TV series, has made a special place in the hearts of not only the younger generation but adults as well. The emotional and dramatic storyline, and the chemistry between the characters, Maddy (Aimee Kelly) and Rhydian (Bobby Lockwood), is what sparked the interest of the audience. To the extent that many could not control their tears, after Maddie bid-goodbye to the show.

Highlights —

What is the show ‘Wolfblood’ about?

Will there be season 6 of the show?

Why did CBBC cancel the show?

Now, that the fans are so attached to the series, how can they not demand another season? Are we right? So, is CBBC renewing the series for season 6? Keep reading ahead to find out.

Is ‘Wolfblood’ coming back with season 6?

What is the storyline of ‘Wolfblood’?

This British-teen-drama TV series is about a fictional species called ‘Wolfblood’. Helmed by Debbie Moon, the show depicts the story of the transformation and life of these species, who can anytime turn into wolves with their own will. These werewolves have been hiding their real identity and living amongst human beings. With every season, we are introduced to some new characters along with an intriguing storyline.

Video Credits: CBBC

Is BBC finally renewing Wolfblood for season 6?

Unfortunately, the show is currently put on hold. Neither CBBC nor the creators of the show have made an official announcement of the renewal of the series. However, you don’t loose your hope just yet, as the show can be picked up anytime. Just keep visiting us to find out any more information about season 6.

Related: Know All About The 6th Season Of Line Of Duty

Why was the show cancelled?

Well, honestly, BBC didn’t mention why they will not be renewing the series. After the release of season five, BBC and the producers of the show mutually decided to not release another season of the show. However, it is speculated that the low rating of season four and five is the reason behind the cancellation of the series.

Why did Aimee Kelly aka Maddy leave the show after season 2?

After season 2, Aimee decided to not revive her character for the next three seasons. Aimee shared this disheartening news with all her fans on Twitter,

“On the contrary of the speculations, I’d like to say that finishing my year at university was the reason for not returning to WB season 3”.

Video Credits: Red Carpet News TV

She further thanked all her fans for their constant support,

“It wasn’t an easy decision but sometimes education comes first! Thank you so much to all of you that supported me along the way! Xx”.

Do you want to see another season of ‘Wolfblood’? Let us know in the comments below.