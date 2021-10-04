Without Hugh Jackman, The World Would Never Have Seen The Brilliance Of Daniel Craig’s 007

Daniel Craig had major doubts about being the face of a new James Bond film series but the actor could triumph over his apprehensions with the help of Hugh Jackman.

Daniel Craig has starred in five James Bond films, including the upcoming and final instalment ‘No Time to Die‘. The world loves him as 007 but the actor got wary of the coveted mantle and the fame and attention associated with it. This is where his pal and ‘Wolverine‘ actor Hugh Jackman stepped in and helped him to cherish the most iconic role of his life.

JACKMAN SAVES 007

That Henry Cavill auditioned for the running James Bond films and failed to beat Daniel Craig to the throne of 007 is common knowledge. But another actor was also in the running for the James Bond title and even bagged the role but refused it: that was Hugh Jackman. Consequently, the opportunity to play the most renowned male hero landed at the doorstep of Daniel Craig.

Without Hugh Jackman, the world would never have seen the brilliant 007 of Daniel Craig

As appealing as the task of playing a role like James Bond may look, in reality, the job comes with a lot of mental and physical baggage. The star is thrown under immense public scrutiny and is compelled to face endless expectations. Something similar happened to Daniel Craig who found it very difficult to cope up with the newfound fame and the other consequences that came with the title of James Bond. In the interview feature ‘Being James Bond’, Daniel Craig revealed,

“My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden. I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege …”

At this point, Craig confessed, it was Hugh Jackman who assisted Daniel Craig in dismantling the “siege”. The English actor explained,

“[Hugh Jackman] helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it”.

The world will forever be indebted to Hugh Jackman for stepping in and doing his part as a fellow Hollywood pal, who also witnessed a similar outbreak of success with the Wolverine and X-men films. Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007 has been the longest in the history of the James Bond franchise and, some would even say, the most unique.

END OF AN ERA

The previous iterations of James Bond by Pierce Brosnan or Roger Moore have been largely rooted in the exterior personality and the impression of 007. This is where Daniel Craig’s James Bond is vastly different. It’s not just about the mannerisms, charisma, and display of James Bond but also his interior journey and demons that affect him. Daniel Craig’s 007 is more serious and emotional, in line with the current modern masculine crisis.

The stakes have been higher in the running set of James Bond films and Daniel Craig has compounded the good writing with his gritty acting, as noted by ‘No Time To Die’ director Cary Fukunaga,

“I think what’s great about Daniel Craig’s run is just how much more raw and brutal and brooding he is”.

Despite the success of his James Bond, the journey has not been easy for the 53-year-old actor. He has met with countless injuries, the final film has faced numerous delays, and he almost did not return for ‘No Time To Die’. Daniel Craig has expressed irritation about playing the role in the past. He has mentioned he felt “physically not capable” of doing the last film and also, the controversial statement, wherein he mentioned he would rather “slash (his) wrists” than come back as 007.

But come back, he did. The actor has finally bid a heartfelt goodbye after finishing ‘No Time To Die’ to the cast and crew of his 5-film series in an emotional video. The actor pours his heart out and asserts that he “loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one“, regardless of “whatever” has been said about his views on the films.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

Daniel Craig’s last film as 007 ‘No Time To Die’ is releasing on 30th September 2021. While we wait to watch the film, let us not forget to be grateful to Hugh Jackman for helping Daniel Craig throughout his tenure as James Bond. Now we can only hope that Daniel Craig’s final 007 films can be as memorable and tear-jerking as Jackman’s last Wolverine role in ‘Logan’.

What are your expectations from ‘No Time To Die’? Which is your favourite Bond film featuring Daniel Craig? Comment below!