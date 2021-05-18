Winona Ryder Is Shocked At The Abuse Faced By Johnny Depp

How did Winona Ryder take the accusations of abuse on ex-partner Johnny Depp?

It was in 2016 when Amber Heard sought a restraining order against Johnny Depp for his abusive behaviour at a Los Angeles court. After the restraining order was granted, the marriage was immediately declared invalid. Many claims were raised from parties on both sides. Johnny’s ex-fiance, Winona, raised her concerns over allegations against Johnny Depp.

Highlights —

Winona’s reaction to allegations against Johnny Depp

‘Wife-beating’ accusations on Johnny Depp

Winona’s reaction to allegations against Johnny Depp

How did Winona Ryder address the allegations against Johnny Depp?

In her statement, Winona stated, “I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him”.

Video Credits: Good Morning America

She further added that the Johnny she was in love with was far away from being a violent person. She then said that she is finding it difficult to wrap her head around the accusations against him as he has never been violent towards her or any other person she knows. “I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man – an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him. I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do”, Winona said.

Related: Reluctant Johnny Depp Back To Save Pirates 6 From Amber Heard

What are the accusations against Johnny Depp by his ex-wife Amber Heard?

Video Credits: Rumour Juice

In the allegations levied against Johnny Depp, Amber said that Johnny had “violently attacked her and, in a rage, had thrown a mobile phone at her face with extreme force”. She also reported many other incidents of domestic violence, stating, “excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse” and “angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults”. But, Johnny had denied all the accusations of domestic violence against him. Now, he has imposed a charge of libel against “The Sun”, with respect to their claim made against Depp in April 2018, calling him a “wife-beater”.

Johnny Depp loses the libel case

Video Credits: Inside Edition

After Johnny sued “The Sun” over their claim calling him a “wife-beater”, “The Sun” defended themselves saying that the article was completely accurate. The Judge Mr Justice Nicol, after analysing the claims made by his wife and “The Sun”, declared that the article was “substantially true”. On this, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, Amber’s lawyer said that this was not a surprise and very soon they will be presenting more evidence of domestic violence against Johnny Depp, “Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the US”, she said.

What do you think about this whole Amber v/s Johnny case? Let us know your views in the comments below.