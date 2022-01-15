How Will Smith’s Decision Changed Keanu Reeves’s Life Forever

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ has hit the theatres and fans are eager to see their favourite, Keanu Reeves reprise the role of Neo on the big screens. But Keanu Reeves is most grateful to the one person because of whom all this became possible in the very first place, Will Smith.

When ‘The Matrix’ was released back in 1999, it created a strong fanbase and earned the title of a cult classic sci-fi movie. The key factor in the success of ‘The Matrix’ trilogy alongside Wachowskis’ brilliant storytelling, was Keanu Reeves’s portrayal of the role of the protagonist, Neo. Now that the fourth instalment in ‘The Matrix’ franchise is out in the theatres, Keanu Reeves, in an interview with Esquire, thanked Will Smith for paving the way to his starring in ‘The Matrix’.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Keanu Reeves expresses his gratitude to Will Smith

Will Smith was first approached for the role of Neo but declined the role

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ hits the theatres

Keanu Expressed His Gratitude to Will Smith

What a lot of people don’t know about ‘The Matrix’ franchise is that Reeves wasn’t the studio’s original decision to play “the One”, as the Wachowskis first pitched the character to Will Smith. Unclear on the story, the movie star turned it down in favour of ‘Wild Wild West’.

Although Keanu had broken through to the side of stardom after the success of ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ and become an established action star in ‘Point Break’ and ‘Speed‘, his performance in ‘The Matrix’ has arguably become one of the most significant parts of his career.

How Will Smith’s Decision Changed and Impacted Keanu Reeves’s Life Personally and Creatively

In the interview with Esquire, Reeves admitted that he considers the film to have been life-changing, on both prospects, professional and personal. Now that he has reprised the role in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, he says, he’s very thankful to have obtained the part. When asked how he feels about Will Smith turning down the lead in ‘The Matrix’ before it was offered to him, the actor said,

Related: Will Smith Demands A Huge MCU Role

“Well, it changed my life. And, it was such a wonderful creative experience, and so to play Neo in The Matrix trilogy and now in the fourth … It impacted my life, personally and creatively. Thank you very much”.

As for Smith, his career has unquestionably not suffered because of it, and he’s currently receiving Oscar buzz for his performance in the sports biopic ‘King Richard’.

The Matrix Resurrections

The fourth instalment in ‘The Matrix’ franchise has been doing good on the box office so far. Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt returned in their roles from previous films in the series. Laurence Fishburne, who played the role of Morpheus, will not be delivering his role. Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci were cast in undisclosed roles.

Priyanka Chopra is not the only Indian actor who starred in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, Purab Kohli, the ‘Rock On’ and ‘Airlift’ actor played an important part in the movie, sharing the screen with internet’s boyfriend Keanu Reeves. The movie overall looks promising.