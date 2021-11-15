Will Smith Considered Committing Suicide; Makes Heartfelt Confession On Mental Health

Will Smith is inarguably one of the greatest actors of his generation and a charming and humble man. In the trailer of his upcoming docu-series, he shared with fans about a time in his life when he was contemplating suicide.

Will Smith began his illustrious career as a major Hollywood star in the 1990s with ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, a feel-good comedy sitcom that brought a smile to a million faces around the globe. It’s hard to imagine a star of his wit and liveliness facing mental issues so bad that he was contemplating suicide. Upon his ascension to success, Will Smith has remained one of the most grounded and spiritual celebrities who never shied away from being his true self. However, in the trailer of his new web series, Will Smith said that there was a point in his life when he was seriously contemplating ending it all. How terrible would have been his mental state that such a thought crossed his mind? Let’s find out.

Will Smith wanted to commit suicide

Will Smith on his mental health

He announced earlier this year that he will be starring in a YouTube docuseries named ‘Best Shape of My Life’, where he will give his fans a peek into his fitness routines. Since March 2020, the world had been trapped under a pandemic induced lockdown. While things have been getting better recently, there was a time when almost the entire world was locked down. Will was also confined inside his house, with nothing much to do. Hence, he put on a lot of weight, also growing a belly. Earlier this year, he uploaded some pictures on his social media accounts where he was looking unfit. He happens to be one of the brand ambassadors of fit actors in Hollywood. So, seeing him like that was not really what his fans had wanted, or expected. Nevertheless, he decided to change it all and decided to document his journey towards fitness. Hence, the documentary ‘Best Shape of My Life’.

Will Smith wanted to commit suicide

While fans were excited about seeing their favourite star in his natural habitat, one portion from the documentary had everyone getting riled up. In the trailer, he was heard saying that his mental health had been so down at one point that he was thinking about ending it all. However, he did not specify in the trailer what specific point he was talking about, but it was scary nonetheless.

Will Smith wanted to commit suicide

The 53 years old actor has a life full of troubles and hardships. Before he made it big with ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, he was an upcoming rapper. He made his living through hard work and sheer talent. Hence, he stayed humble even after becoming one of the richest Hollywood celebs ever. But with great success comes great pressure. We all know the clip where his wife Jada Smith openly admitted to having cheated on her. Will admitted that he was absolutely heartbroken with the revelation. It can very well be that. But is there any way to actually know what it was?

Will Smith about his mental health

Well, yes. As it happens, the 53 years old actor has also written his memoir. Given the persona that he owns, it is expected that Will is going to expose it all in his autobiography. Perhaps, we will find the clue in there about his dwindling mental states over the years and hitting the rock bottom. Along with that, we can also expect to read a heartfelt life account of a charming personality and a spiritual actor who was never ashamed to expose his true self to the public.

The official release of his autobiography, titled Will, was announced to be November 9. So, we will get these answers and more about the enigmatic actor rather soon.

