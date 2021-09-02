Will Gal Gadot be successful in escaping Wonder Woman with Red Notice?

This Netflix’s new parameter will decide the success of Gal Gadot’s ‘Red Notice’.

Until now, we were not very sure about how Netflix determines the success of a film. Is it based on the viewership, the critic’s approval or the popularity of the cast of the movie? However, Netflix has now revealed a parameter that will help in evaluating whether movies like, ‘Red Notice’ with a superhit lead cast will actually be a blockbuster or not. And if it is, will this movie be the new success measurement for Gal Gadot instead of ‘ Wonder Woman’?

This is how Netflix will decide whether ‘Red Notice’ is a blockbuster

Will ‘Red Notice’ be successful Than Wonder Woman

What is ‘Red Notice’ about?

This is how Netflix will classify a movie as a blockbuster

Netflix has a lot of big cast movies upcoming on their streaming service and ‘Red Notice’ is just one of them. In a recent interview with “Variety”, Scott Stuber, the head of Netflix’s original films division stated that to classify as a hit, original blockbusters from the company need to attract more than 70 million viewers.

If we take a look at Netflix’s prior blockbusters which were classified as hits, we have big-budget movies such as Zach Synder’s “feature army of the dead” which has reportedly reached a mark of 72 million within just four weeks of its release on the online platform. On the other hand, the action film ‘extraction’ garnered 99 million views in its four weeks of release which makes it the most-watched movie on Netflix ever.

Will ‘Red Notice’ break the record of ‘Wonder Woman’?

Gal Gadot’s success is often measured by ‘Wonder Woman’ which did exceptionally well both at the online streaming service and at the box office. Now that we have ‘Red Notice’ another big movie in her basket, we are wondering if it will break the record of ‘Wonder Woman’ when it comes to online viewership. According to “Nielson”, ‘Wonder Woman’ 1984 earned 2.252 billion minutes of viewership during the week of December 21-December 27, making it the most-watched SVOD content in that span. Now, we will have to wait and see if her new movie ‘Red Notice’ attracts as much viewership, which, honestly, seems like a far-fetched dream, keeping in mind the popularity of Wonder Woman.

An upcoming American action thriller film, ‘Red Notice’ revolves around an Interpol issued red notice, which is a global threat to capture the world’s most wanted. This mission brings together the top profiler of the FBI and two rival criminals. Helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film stars Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwyane Johnson in the lead.

