Why No One Ever Messes With The Aggressive Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown’s workout regime is too aggressive to handle.

Who knew that the reason behind Millie’s toned body is the extensive and intense workout? No, we are not kidding! This 17-year old teenager is sending major inspirational goals. Where it is common for teenagers to indulge in unhealthy habits, Millie Bobby Brown is leading with an example of how we all can start taking care of our bodies from a very young age. And we must warn you, what we are about to tell you about Millie’s workout regime could get a little bit too aggressive for you.

Millie Bobby Brown’s hardcore workout routine

How Millie trained for ‘Enola Holmes’

Why can no one mess with the aggressive Millie Bobby Brown?

THIS IS MILLIE BOBBY BROWN’S WORKOUT ROUTINE

Well, looks like Millie doesn’t get scared away from putting her body through pain as she tells “GQ” that she practices Muay Thai boxing every day. Not only is Millie an extremely hard-working actor, but she spends a good amount of time working on her body, which can be proved from some of the workout videos that the 17-year old actress shared on her Instagram.

In one of the old videos of Millie, we can see her boxing and kicking with all her force.

In another video, Millie can be seen practising those cutting-edge punches with her trainer.

Millie, what can we say, seeing you working on your body relentlessly has surely left us all feeling motivated and inspired.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN PREPARING FOR ‘ENOLA HOLMES’

Now, that we are talking about Millie’s workout routine, we have to talk about the hours of training that went into her character of Enola. Millie showed glimpses of her training to her fans on her Instagram, where we can see her practising a fight scene with a sword. In the video, along with using swords, Millie was also seen punching and kicking like a professional fighter who is ready to defeat the enemy.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ‘ENOLA HOLMES 2’?

‘Enola Holmes’ is coming back for a sequel and will reportedly be directed by Henry Bradbeer. Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown will be seen reprising their roles. Netflix shared this good news on its official Twitter account, “The sequel is afoot!

The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2021

Are you looking forward to ‘Enola Holmes 2’?