WhieVision’s Return In The MCU Leaked

It seems that Paul Bettany isn’t contracted with MCU for its future projects. Will he ever return as White Vision? Keep reading to find out.

‘WandaVision’, Marvel’s first Disney+ original series, has concluded, but its repercussions will be felt throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It established much of what Marvel fans may expect in Phase 4 in just nine episodes. One unanswered question is when and how will Vision reappear.

Highlights

Paul Bettany isn’t in contract with MCU for future projects

So, will he ever return as White Vision?

PAUL BETTANY ISN’T IN CONTRACT WITH MCU FOR FUTURE PROJECTS

Paul Bettany reprised his role as Vision in ‘WandaVision’, after making his MCU debut as Jarvis’ voice in Iron Man. Despite the fact that his character is technically dead, the reveal of White Vision in the show’s finale left the door open for more Bettany in the future. During an interview with The Playlist about ‘WandaVision’, Bettany was asked if he always knew there was more to his story than his continued survival as White Vision. The actor admitted that he had no idea what the future holds, and he doesn’t even have a contract with Marvel right now.

Video Credits: Screen Rant Plus

Bettany stated,

“Oh no, no. I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that”.

Related: Poor Monica Rambeau Felt Invisible In WandaVision

Paul Bettany leaks how White Vision will return in the MCU

SO, WILL HE EVER RETURN AS WHITE VISION?

As of now, it appears that Paul Bettany’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is uncertain. Fans who are hoping to see more of his new character may be disappointed. White Vision was a major character in comic books, most notably in the pages of West Coast Avengers. During the same interview, Bettany stated that he was aware of how popular that version of Vision is and that he and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had been discussing his introduction for some time:

“So I have many friends around this age, for whom White Vision was like a big deal for them in the ’70s. So Kevin and I had been talking about that for years. But I can’t remember the moment. I suspected something when we talked about draining my character of colour in Avengers: Infinity War.”

Video Credits: Comic Book Nostalgia

Despite the fact that Paul Bettany does not appear to have a contract with Marvel Studios, the ambiguous nature of White Vision’s fate suggests that he may return at some point. And there are a number of upcoming MCU productions in which he could appear over the next few years.

Do you want Paul Bettany to reprise his role as White Vision? Let us know in the comments down below.