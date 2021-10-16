Revealed! What Exactly Is Simmering Between Millie Bobby Brown And Drake

Fans believe Drake’s lyrics in ‘When to Say When’ refer to Millie Bobby Brown’s and Billie Eilish’s feud. So, is that true? Are they seeing each other? Keep reading to find out.

Drake is currently one of the most popular rappers on the planet. The Canadian superstar has sold over 260 million records worldwide, making him extremely wealthy. The rapper is living the high life, with a massive entourage and an inner circle that includes Beyoncé and The Weeknd, but he’s also extended invitations into his friend group to those you’d least expect.

Some Drake fans believe that one of his new songs addressed the controversy surrounding his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish. On Saturday, February 29, the 33-year-old shocked fans by releasing two new songs, ‘When To Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’, and following their release, some listeners noted one line of lyrics that appeared to refer to the wrath Drake has experienced for his association with the two young stars.

For those who missed it, both Billie and Millie have already revealed that they received text messages from Drake. Social media users at the time described it as “creepy” and “weird” for a man in his 30s to be texting girls considerably younger than him. Billie and Millie have both been outspoken in support of their friendship with the rap star.

“Everybody’s so sensitive”, Billie told Vogue Opens in February 2020. “A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine… What the f**k is that s**t?”

Drake, it appears, had not spoken up about his contentious friendships until recently. The rapper made a reference to the late Michael Jackson in his song ‘When To Say When’. Ten years after his death, the musician was accused of sexually abusing youngsters at his California home in 2019.

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown first met in Australia in 2017 and have been friends ever since. While their friendship raised a few eyebrows, followers became concerned after reading text messages the two had been sending to one another. After answering a slew of inquiries, Millie clarified that Drake is simply a mentor who provides her with sound advice.

When it was revealed that the Canadian rapper had also been communicating with Billie Eilish, he found himself in serious water. Despite the criticism, Millie has befriended a lot of older celebrities, including the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, and fans haven’t batted an eyelid. The reaction appears to have subsided, especially now that Drake is basking in the glory of the success of his latest album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

