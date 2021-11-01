What Do The Stars Say About The Friendship Of Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet share such an amazing bond in Hollywood that everyone is in awe of their friendship. Ever since Leo and Kate starred together in ‘Titanic’, they have been together and developed a wholesome friendship. Here is what the stars are saying about the Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet friendship.

Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet friendship is one of the purest relationships in Hollywood and it shows how two stars can be good friends without being romantically involved. There is no drama or controversy related to Kate Winslet and Leo best friends news, as they are totally supportive of each other. The best part is that Leo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet always talk about their friendship in a unique way and it gives us more insights into their beautiful bond.

Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet friendship: How it started?

Kate Winslet on her friendship with Leo DiCaprio

Leo on the friendship with Kate Winslet

Leo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Friendship: How It Started?

Leo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet friendship started back in the 90s when they first met on the sets of ‘Titanic‘. James Cameron made a blockbuster in the form of ‘Titanic’, where Leo and Kate became household names. Fans were so much impressed by their on-screen chemistry, it was rumoured that Leo and Kate are having a romance and there is more to friendship.

Leo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Friendship: How It Started?

However, Kate Winslet denied all the romance rumours and clarified that they are best friends, and there is nothing more between them. While most of the Hollywood friendships fade away with time, Kate and Leo are best friends even after two decades and have always helped each other in tough times. Leo and Kate’s friendship is something that will stay till the end of their time and it will only grow stronger each day.

Kate Winslet On Her Friendship With Leo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet has always been open about her friendship with Leo DiCaprio and cleared out the romance rumours before it blew up. Talking to the magazine “Marie Clarie” in an interview, Kate said, “I think the reason that friendship works is because there was never any romantic thing. It’s so disappointing for people to hear that because, in the soap opera of the Kate and Leo story, we fell in love at first sight and had a million songs, but we never did”.

Video Credits: Life Stories By Goalcast

Kate further revealed that she and Leo would often laugh when reading the gossip stories about themselves. While Kate and Leo stayed best friends and never got into a relationship, they have always been a part of each other’s lives. Leo walked Kate down the aisle at her wedding and was also there to support her when Kate’s mother died. Leo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet friendship is apparent in the award show where they both are eagerly supportive and happy to see each other win the Oscars.

Leo On The Friendship With Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio also opened up about her friendship with Kate Winslet in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. Leo said, “In a lot of ways, Kate and I have really grown up in this industry together; we’ve been a support mechanism for each other for such a long period of time. We’ve been there for each other and helped guide each other”. Also, when someone in the audience asked about his favourite on-screen kiss, Leo said it will always be Kate Winslet and then everyone smiled.

Video Credits: Celebrity Palace

Leo Dicaprio’s and Kate Winslet’s friendship has stayed even after all these years and the two stars continue to maintain it. The stars sometimes make each other laugh by quoting old ‘Titanic’ movie lines and always help each other in their tough times.

How do you like Kate Winslet and Leo as best friends? Tell us in the comments what part of Leo and Kate’s friendship do you like the most?