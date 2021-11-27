Warner Bros is leaving no stone unturned in making their television universe as richer as it can be. The latest reports suggest that Harvey Keaton and Ben Affleck are confirmed to make comebacks as the Batman in ‘The Flash’. But can Warner Bros. entice Christian Bale to don the Batsuit again?

Reports had been flashing for quite some time now about DC going all-out with their toying with the multiverse. ‘The Flash‘ happens to be among their most successful TV shows and the series creators have some big plans for the future of the series. Now we all know that Flash is one character in the DC canon that juggles with the theory of the multiverse. MCU has begun with ‘new avenue of storytelling’ sometime back with ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘, so why would DC hold themselves back?

Highlights —

Christian Bale cameo in ‘The Flash’

Warner Bros wants Christian Bale in ‘The Flash’

‘The Flash’ will see a few multiverse character cameos in the upcoming episodes which might shock the fans. One confirmed cameo is that of Michael Keaton, who has verified that he will appear in the series and play Batman. He previously donned the black cape about 30 years ago in the Batman film directed by Tim Burton. If reports are to be believed, Christian Bale is another DC former Batman that can make an appearance in ‘The Flash’ if the Keaton deal doesn’t work out.

Unlike former Batman Michael Keaton, why did WB fail at a Christian Bale cameo in ‘The Flash’

The rumours began cropping up ever since ‘The Flash’ writers confirmed that they were going all-out with their multi-verse concept. Rightly so, the DC world is so rich that the stories and the characters can’t be confined to just one universe. Of all the versions of Batman that the fans have seen so far, the one played by Christian Bale was the most realistic. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Bale starred in three films ‘Batman Begins’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’. After that, Ben Affleck took over as Batman. But the success Bale’s Batman films achieved nationally and internationally, was basically the reason for DC to start their own cinematic universe. Hence, it was only natural that DC approached Bale to make an appearance as Batman in ‘The Flash’.

CHRISTIAN BALE’S CAMEO IN ‘THE FLASH’

So the stories about Bale’s casting were everywhere when it was rumoured that Harvey Keaton might pull out of the film. Keaton said that he couldn’t guarantee that he would show up to shoot for the series. At that time, the shooting was just a few weeks away. Hence, the DC execs rushed to find another Batman, at least one more Batman other than the confirmed Ben Affleck cameo. But getting Christian Bale to play Batman is the toughest casting job the DC casting directors will have to do.

WARNER BROS WANTS CHRISTIAN BALE IN ‘THE FLASH’

Whenever asked about playing Batman again, Bale can be seen getting slightly irritated. It’s been a decade since the third and final film of his Batman franchise was aired and reportedly, he declined an offer to appear as Batman for the fourth time. Also, during his career spanning more than 3 decades, he hasn’t done a single cameo his career. DC is ready to throw as much money as they need to make Bale happen. As of now, even as Keaton is officially shooting for the series in England, Bale is still desired to make an appearance on the show.

Some insiders also claim that Bale had talked with DC and Warner Bros. for a potential Batman come back but there has not been any official word from either. Hence, we might have to wait until Bale’s suave and sophisticated Batman makes a re-entry on the big (or small) screen.

Tell us in the comments how excited you are for Christian Bale’s return as ‘The Batman’? Also, tell us your views on how is DC TV universe faring compared to the cinematic universe?