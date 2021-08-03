Henry Cavill’s association with WB has been troubled for quite some time. New leaks from insider Grace Randolph claim that the damage is more severe than we ever foresaw. Could executives be blaming the failure of Superman and DCEU on Cavill?

Before Cavill became Superman, he was nobody. But, stepping into the blue suit seems to have made him overconfident. Not only is Cavill rumoured to be in talks with WB’s rival company “Disney”, but he has also been defying the producer’s wishes left and right.

Amidst all this, insider Grace Randolph’s leaks have brought his entire career with DCEU into question.

‘Man of Steel’ was meant to be a single movie. However, with Cavill’s effortless work in playing Superman and creating a new universe, DCEU came into being. Before donning the blue costume for WB, Cavill was far from recognizable.

The British actor had appeared in some historical dramas, worked sparsely, and was frustrated with his lack of roles. But, his career exploded with Superman. With executives lining up to offer him contracts and newer movies falling into his lap ever so often, Henry was spoilt for choice.

This seems to have been the break with DCEU. As Grace Randolph claimed in her tweets, Henry Cavill has recently unfollowed WB and DC on Instagram and is actively distancing himself from the movie franchise.

WB and DC blame Henry Cavill for ruining Superman.

Earlier this year, another insider, Mikey Sutton, had claimed that Cavill might not have time for DC with a variety of roles. While not confirmed yet, it seems to be a part of a broader history of WB and Cavill not seeing eye to eye when it comes to the film franchise. Is the relationship unmendable?

THE COLD WAR

The cold war between Cavill and WB reached a fever pitch during his birthday. As the fans settled in to wish the actor on his birthday, WB announced a Superman reboot, and people moved to criticize WB for the timing of their announcement.

However, WB and DC, upset with Henry Cavill, had been hoping for a long time. As Grace Randolph pointed out in her tweets, Cavill had refused to appear in a cameo for ‘Shazam‘. He had also refused to cut his moustache for his role in ‘Justice League‘ reshoots, leading to the hilarious VFX conflicts.

If WB has been retaliating lately and saying Henry Cavill ruins Superman future, it is because, for many years, Cavill has indeed worked to do so. He has pushed away cameos and worked to not have the SnyderCut released.

The only member of the original cast who worked not to release the Snyder Cut and the only member who has repeatedly refused cameos appears to be more of a deadweight for WB than someone they can use to their advantage.

SHOULD CAVILL TAKE ALL THE BLAME?

Despite saying, “Henry Cavill ruins Superman future”, WB executives need to take the blame too. Cavill might not have wanted to do SnyderCut, but WB executives were the ones who fired Snyder. They have also actively sabotaged projects like ‘Suicide Squad’ and SnyderCut, which went against their interests.

Plus, Cavill has been signed into a contract with WB for almost a decade. In this time, he has only had three appearances and only one solo movie. For any actor of international stature, this is a joke, so, of course, he wants more exposure. While WB and DC are upset with Henry Cavill, he might be doing something good for furthering his career.

An insider has recently revealed that WB and DC are unhappy with Henry Cavill. The rumours have started circulating that Cavill might move on from the studio if they don’t take a step soon enough, and these appear to be true. Is Cavill to blame for ruining DCEU, or has WB made their own graves?