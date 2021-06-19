WB And DC Gang Up Against Henry Cavill For Destroying Superman

Henry Cavill has kept the question of returning as a Superman up in the air for months now. However, it has been revealed that the actor is being pushed out of his role due to differences with the producers. As WB revealed news about Abrams’s reboot during Cavill’s birthday week, there were rumours revolving around how the actor was also unhappy about the decision. The latest insider source has claimed that WB says that Henry Cavill ruined the Superman future, cementing the rift further.

Before ‘Man of Steel’ and Zack Snyder came calling, Cavill did not have a lot on his shoulders. However, the young man from England soon became the world’s heartthrob with his acting chops, playing Superman.

He became one of the key players in DCEU, even though it wasn’t planned from the outset. From chancing upon a solo Superman film to being part of one of the most famous film franchises in history, Cavill came far in his role as Superman.

Early in 2020, Henry Cavill opened up about how much he loved playing Superman. He acknowledged that the role helped launch him to superstardom and cemented his space in Hollywood. However, WB has said that Henry Cavill ruins Superman with his decisions, and that is why DCEU didn’t take off in the first place. These are serious allegations against the main actor in the series, but his recent decisions might have had an enormous role to play in these allegations coming up.

WB AND DC UPSET WITH HENRY CAVILL

WB’s woes with Henry Cavill started with rumours of him working with Disney. However, insiders have also claimed that this future role would be in MCU, as Captain Britain.

WB and DC blame Henry Cavill for ruining Superman

WB and DC are upset with Henry Cavill because he went behind their back to work with Disney, their main competitor. The rift worsened with WB announcing the Superman reboot during Cavill’s birthday week. The announcement, alongside the Disney talks, has meant that WB has unceremoniously labelled Cavill as a villain for the future of DCEU.

Recently, insider Grace Randolph commented on how Henry Cavill had unfollowed WB on Instagram. Though “Henry Cavill ruins Superman future” is a big charge, his problems with the studio have been long going.

Not only did Cavill refuse to play a cameo in ‘Shazam‘ but he also was staunchly against the release of SnyderCut back in 2019. He also refused to shave his moustache during the ‘Justice League‘ reshoots because he was shooting for ‘Mission: Impossible‘. The moustache caused controversy and was referenced repeatedly as one of the worst parts of the film.

This seems to be unique to WB given that Cavill has a good track record of working in ‘The Witcher’ and ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E’. It appears that the actor has decided to give his other roles precedence over his function in the DCEU.

IS THE CRITICISM CORRECT?

Though Cavill’s shenanigans have been high octane, it is essential to remember that this does not amount to the accusation of: “Henry Cavill ruins Superman future”. Cavill might have played a role in the failure of ‘Justice League’, but, so did WB’s behaviour with Zack Snyder, and their insistence on changing the scripts multiple times had a bigger role to play.

WB and DC are upset with Henry Cavill and they have a point. He hasn’t been a great actor for the universe, taking several decisions that jeopardized the series. However, Henry Cavill only played a small role in causing the troubles in DCEU. For a long time, the WB executives played their cards wrong and banked on the wrong people to run the DCEU.

WB is trying to blame Cavill because it’s the easiest way out for them. However, they need to regroup and assess that they might have played a significant role in the destruction of Superman.

Insiders have reported that WB is blaming Cavill for the failure of DCEU and Superman. Amidst the controversy, the actor has unfollowed the company on Instagram and intends to move on. However, WB’s insistence on deleting their roles in DCEU’s failure is their way of evading responsibility, and it might come back to bite them soon.