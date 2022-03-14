Warrior Nun Season 2: Why Chris Evans And Selena Gomez Fans Can’t Wait Anymore

Notwithstanding his relationship rumours with singer Selena Gomez, Chris Evans is being paired up with and rumoured to be dating the lead actress of the ‘Warrior Nun’, Alba Baptista.

It has long been speculated that ‘Captain America‘ star Chris Evans and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star Selena Gomez are dating. Although, there has not been concrete evidence to back this fan-desired relationship. However, according to some new claims, Chris Evans is dating actress Alba Baptista who plays the lead in the show ‘Warrior Nun’. Two of them allegedly met while Chris was shooting for Russo brothers’ ‘The Gray Man’ and Alba was shooting for season 2 of ‘Warrior Nun’.

Highlights —

Are Chris and Alba actually dating?

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans teaming up for a Holiday movie

Are Chris and Alba Actually Dating?

According to a report by the Daily Mail, 40-year-old Chris Evans is rumoured to be dating 24-year-old Alba Baptista. However, neither actor has made an official statement about their relationship. This rumour came into existence when many fans observed that Chris started following Alba on the social media platform Instagram in the fall of the year 2020. The rumour gained ground when Chris left his fans suspecting about the situation after he posted a video in his Instagram story as he was in Alba’s hometown of Lisbon, Portugal in the video.

Chris Evans is being paired up with and rumoured to be dating the lead actress of the ‘Warrior Nun’, Alba Baptista

Deux U, a pop culture podcast, also discussed this rumour and the couple’s speculated relationship. When Chris began following Alba on Instagram, it was revealed on the podcast that she was dating Lucas Bravo of ‘Emily in Paris‘.

MORE FROM DKODING: Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Have Become Real Life Cut Throat Enemies

According to the podcast, she was allegedly in a relationship with Lucas Bravo. However, this cannot be true because Lucas has always claimed that he has a policy of not dating his co-stars, even though he co-starred with Alba in ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’. As a result, it’s highly unlikely that he’s breaking his own rules and dating his co-stars. It also claimed on the podcast that Chris mostly dates age-appropriate girls rather than girls with a big age difference.

Chris Evans' fans believe they've uncovered evidence that he's dating "Warrior Nun" actress Alba Baptista. Check out the fan theories! https://t.co/10InB9Ccsd — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 1, 2022

The rumour about Chris and Alba is still a rumour, but we hope it turns out to be true because they would make an adorable couple. If this occurs, DKODING will inform you of the good news.

It also got reported that Alba spent New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles. Fans speculated that the photos she shared from her trip got taken in the backyard of Chris Evans’ house.

MORE FROM DKODING: Captain America Is Not The Winter Soldier’s Favourite Avenger Anymore

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans teaming up for a Holiday movie

According to Deadline, ‘Red Notice‘ star Dwayne Johnson will collaborate with Chris Evans on an upcoming Amazon Studios film centred on holidays.

The film’s working title is ‘Red One’, and production will begin later this year. It will be an action-adventure comedy, making it an excellent choice for the holiday movie list.

Video Credits: Movie news

Besides ‘Red One’, Chris Evans is starring in the movie ‘The Gray Man’ of the action thriller genre. Anthony and Joe Russo are helming this movie, and it is a cinematic adaptation of the 2009 novel with the same title authored by Mark Greaney.

The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Indian actor Dhanush in the lead roles alongside Chris Evans. The plot of the movie will follow Evans’ character Lloyd Hansen, going after a bigshot (Gosling), a professional CIA operative who receives betrayal from the agency, converting him into a fugitive.

Apart from this, Chris has also voiced the lead character for the Toy Story spin-off movie, ‘Lightyear’. The movie will tell the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, who also inspired the action figure with the same name.

And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

DKODING keep fans updated about their favourite shows, movies and celebrities.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.