Oops! Warner Bros Having Trouble Getting Emma Watson Onboard For The New Harry Potter Movie

Is our Emma Watson aka Hermoine Granger not going to be a part of the new ‘Harry Potter’ movie? Let’s find out.

Looks like the prayers of all the Harry Potter fans have finally been answered, as Warner Bros is thinking of extending the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise. But, there is a catch. Our beautiful and genius, Emma or Hermoine, might not return for the movie. Disappointed? So are we! But, before we get all worked up, are we sure that ‘Harry Potter’ will be back on the big screens?

Highlights —

Is ‘Harry Potter’ coming back to the big screens?

Why is Emma Watson refusing to be a part of the new movie?

Who will be the new Hermoine Granger?

Is Warner Bros finally coming with the new ‘Harry Potter’ movie?

Yes, yes, and yes! Warner Bros has confirmed that the new ‘Harry Potter’ movie is happening. A few weeks back, Warner Media’s CEO Jason Kilar announced this fantastic news to all of us. At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference, Jason hinted towards working with J.K Rowling for the development of ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’.

Oops! Is Warner Bros having trouble getting Emma Watson on-board for the new ‘Harry Potter’ movie

“There’s this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises. And we’re incredibly thankful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling and so I would argue there’s a lot of fun and potential there as well”, Kilar said.

Will we see Emma Watson reprising her role of Hermoine Granger?

While Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint are both open to the idea of the new ‘Harry Potter’ movie, it looks like it might take a bit of convincing for our beloved Emma to join hands with the rest. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise as Emma Watson has taken a small break from her acting career. Emma’s spokesperson addressed the rumours and clarified that Emma would be keeping her professional life a little low as she presently wants to focus on her relationship with Leo Robinton.

Whatever you do Emma, your fans will always support you.

If Emma refuses, who will replace her as Hermoine Granger?

Honestly, it would be really hard to see someone else portray the character of Hermione. Not only because Emma nailed the character of Hermoine, but also because she has made a special place in our hearts. Nevertheless, as people say, “The show must go on”, if Emma does refuse to become a part of the new movie, it would be interesting to see who the producers pick to play Hermoine Granger. In fact, it is reported that Warner Bros has everything worked out if Emma declines the offer.

Well, we know that no one can replace Emma Watson, but at the same time, we are very excited about ‘Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’. Who do you think can replace Emma Watson in ‘Harry Potter’? Let us know your views in the comments below.