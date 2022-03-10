Warner Bros. To Make Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Better Than Its Predecessor

Warner Bros. intends to address the failure of ‘Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald’ by improving everything with ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ and meeting ‘Harry Potter’ fans’ expectations.

Apart from the ‘Harry Potter‘ franchise, there aren’t many hit franchises based on the wizardry genre, except for the ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ franchise, which is also inspired by the works of J.K. Rowling, the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ books. ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is slated to be a five-film franchise produced by Warner Bros. Two of these five films have been released in the last few years, with the second, ‘Crimes of Grindelwald,’ being the most recent. Though expected to be a massive hit, it proved to be a big bummer at the box office.

Highlights –

What went wrong with ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’?

How is Warner Bros. going to Compensate the Failure of ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’?

What Went Wrong With ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’?

The first instalment of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ grossed a massive amount of $814 million in theatres. But unfortunately, its sequel did not perform so good. There is no denying that ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ still made money at the box office, but it was not quite an equivalent of and as successful as its predecessor, having grossed $653.4 million and received mixed reviews from critics and hardcore ‘Harry Potter’ fans or Potterheads, as they like to call themselves.

In these dire conditions, even Warner Bros’ boss has agreed that the sequel did not do as well as they had expected it would, though he gave a little peek into how they plan to improve with ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’.

What went wrong with ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’?

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kevin Tsujihara admitted that the second instalment of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise did not turn out to be as good as Warner Bros. had hoped. Tsujihara stated that he and his team need to work on and improve the franchise’s third instalment.

He revealed that J.K. Rowling has been working hard on the script of the third instalment and that they have complete trust in her. He also claimed that his team is going to hit the bull’s eye this time.

More From DKODING: Fantastic Beasts: Johnny Depp Is Still Grinderwald And Nothing Can Change That

How is Warner Bros. going to Compensate the Failure of ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’?

Kevin Tsujihara went on to describe their blueprint to make ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ better than its predecessor in the context of overall storytelling quality:

He explained that the most difficult part about executing the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise is to serve its large fan base. The hardcore fans expect in-depth analysis and quality development of character as the story unfolds. He also stated that there should be an overall balance in the film so that the audience, particularly those unfamiliar with the wizard storyline, can enjoy it to the fullest.

Check out the new poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only in theaters April 15. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/9ARPXnc4QO — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 28, 2022

There was plenty of material for J.K. Rowling to write from for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, whether it was carving out the plot for the third instalment or stretching the story.

The shocking ending of ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’ revealed that Ezra Miller’s character Credence is actually the great wizard Dumbledore’s brother. Fans are looking forward to the third instalment of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise.

Watch the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only in theaters April 15. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/exBJBm4dTg — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 28, 2022

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ will get released in theatres on April 15th, 2022.

We at DKODING keep fans updated about their favourite shows, movies and celebrities.

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.