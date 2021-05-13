WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch Is Set To Revive Dead MCU Superheroes

The new Disney+ show ‘WandaVision’ is making fans hope that a truly beloved MCU character will come back from the dead. The ‘WandaVision’ storyline is giving hints that Wanda might be putting in all of her effort to make this happen.

‘WandaVision’ is an American mini-series that streams on Disney+ and was created by Jac Schaeffer. The show is based on the Marvel comics story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

Could Vision be back as White Vision?

Vision and The Hex

Fan theories, across Internet, are shipping the return of Vision as White Vision. White Vision is one of the forms that Vision had in Marvel Comics. In the comics, Vision was dismantled by the government and was rebuilt by Hank Pym, who made the efforts but was not able to restore Vision completely. He was not able to restore Vision completely because Vision was designed with Wonder Man’s brain patterns.

Wonder Man did not authorize his brain patterns to be copied, so Vision had to be restored without them. That was when White Vision came to life. In this new version, Vision lacked human emotions and was colourless.

Since White Vision is not a part of the MCU, the equivalent for Wonder Man’s brain patterns is the infinity stone. The correlation between MCU’s Vision and White Vision from the comics is that both of them can be restored, but would not function as they used to in the past.

This is still fan theory, but it makes sense that this would be the only way for Vision to be brought back to life.

White Vision could be the only way for Vision to be alive again. Vision’s full restoration does not seem to be possible in the MCU. In episode 6 of ‘WandaVision’, Vision stepped out of The Hex and his body instantly started to disintegrate. At that point, it was clear that Vision is not able to live outside of The Hex. Wanda knows that Vision can’t live outside The Hex, which is why she tries to keep him inside of it as much as she can.

Wanda’s Vision is made up of memories only, so having something similar to White Vision would be the way for Vision to be back at some point, even if it costs him the loss of his emotions and other human traits. The season finale of ‘WandaVision’ could answer many questions that the fans have, or even create more questions. Do you think Vision will be back as White Vision? Let us know in the comments section below.