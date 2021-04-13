WandaVision Gives A Breath Of Fresh Air To Jessica Jones Season 4

Marvel got the rights of MCU shows back from Netflix, this February, and soon after, ‘WandaVision’s’ stupendous performance on Disney Plus teases the revival of ‘Jessica Jones’.

The Internet’s freaking out lately for two big reasons – one for the epic ‘WandaVision’ finale and second because Marvel got the rights back for ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 4 and ‘The Punisher’ Season 3.

Highlights —

‘WandaVision’ revives ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 4

Reactions on Twitter for ‘WandaVision’ finale

Marvel gets ‘Punisher’, ‘Jessica Jones’ rights back

‘WandaVision’ revives ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 4

The unexpected finale of ‘WandaVision’ still rolls in the minds of audiences. Along with the fans all across the globe, the finale of ‘WandaVision’ was a heart-breaking and self-revelatory one for our protagonists. The epic showdown between Agatha Harkness and the Scarlet Witch brought the Westview dilemma to an end and fans began questioning if other MCU shows like ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 4 may repeat the same success on Disney Plus. This kind of reception of ‘WandaVision’ opened the gates for the revival of ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 4 and other MCU shows on Disney Plus.

Marvel Studios had a lot riding on their back on TV and movies, after managing to bring the Infinity Saga to a satisfying conclusion. We saw the brand gaining blockbuster success in the form of shows like ‘Daredevil’, ‘The Punisher’, and ‘Jessica Jones’. But, unfortunately, after the cancellation spree conducted by Netflix, MCU hardly acknowledges them within the canonical timeline these days.

‘WandaVision’ revives ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 4

‘WandaVision’, became the first Disney+ series and broke all records after Netflix showed the door to all the MCU shows. After the mixed success of Marvel’s shows on Netflix and ABC, the blockbuster success of ‘WandaVision’ on Disney Plus has filled us with hopes of the revival of former MCU series like ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 4 on Disney Plus.

The best thing happened in 2021 for ‘Jessica Jones’ and other MCU series fans when Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s solo outing slowly built towards a suspenseful and mysterious narrative, compelling many fans to argue that this was one of the best steps taken by MCU in its history. Now that ‘WandaVision’ is over and the show has hinted that Jessica Jones and other MCU heroes can exist in the current timeline, fans want to know if they can see Jessica Jones, Charlie Cox, and others on Disney Plus.

Related: Kevin Feige Teases The Return Of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, And The Punisher

Reactions on Twitter for ‘WandaVision’ finale

The final episode of Wanda Vision pulled the audience like anything. All over the globe, Marvel enthusiasts were glued to everything that went down in the fairytale town of Westview. Some of the reactions on Twitter speaks of people’s feeling for the show:

me watching the ending of the WandaVision Series Finale and the post credits scenes: #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/Vl9Mz9SMAu — stephanie is watching: TFATWS (@effydrowning) March 5, 2021

rickey thompson rickey thompson crying rickey thompson sobbing rockey thompson screaming and sobbing rickey thompson screaming and crying shut the fuck up shut the fuck up pic.twitter.com/f6XQAbfqJJ — reaction pics & vids (@reactpicsnvids) August 2, 2020

"you are my sadness and my hope. but mostly you are my love."



wanda and vision's relationship is just a perfect mix of beautiful and heartbreaking. 😭❤#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/uuTFRk1kLr — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) March 5, 2021

girl crying sobbing tears in her eyes emotional reading text reading something on her phone looking at her iphone looking into the distance sad music playing depressing piano playing pic.twitter.com/GqeoMUOSzT — reaction videos (@findurmeme) November 26, 2019

Marvel gets ‘The Punisher’, ‘Jessica Jones’ rights back

There’s been constant talk to bring Krysten Ritter (who played Jessica Jones) back to the Marvel world. She could be invited back into the fold, now that Netflix’s rights on the MCU show have expired. Ritter was hugely appreciated for her multi-layered performance across all three seasons of ‘Jessica Jones’. She, as Jessica Jones, will be a welcome addition to the rapidly expanding MCU.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

As a lot of fans have pointed out, the ‘WandaVision’ finale being epic and emotional has opened the gates for the reboot of other MCU series. With ‘WandaVision’, Marvel repeated the same success on Disney Plus as it has done in movies. Since Marvel is owned by Disney, shows like ‘Jessica Jones’ can provide better, unhindered entertainment on the Disney+ platform. It is because the undue conditions of streaming giant Netflix won’t be applicable on the home streaming platform.

Let us know your thoughts on the ‘WandaVision’ finale and the revival of ‘Jessica Jones’ for season 4?