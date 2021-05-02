WandaVision Finale Was Ditched By Rotten Tomatoes

Why have Rotten Tomatoes rated the ‘WandaVision’ finale as the most awful episode ever?

The finale episode of ‘WandaVision’ is finally on-air. This 9-episode series has been added to the list of must-watch amongst many other Marvel Universe shows. However, where fans went all gaga over the finale, the critics at Rotten Tomatoes were not quite satisfied with the ending.

Highlights —

What is the Rotten Tomato percentage of the ‘WandaVision’ finale?

Reviews of ‘WandaVision’

What happened in the finale episode?

So, how much score did the final episode receive?

After the score of 100% in the first and second episode, the ratings seemed to fall from thereon. For the finale episode, the critics at Rotten Tomatoes gave it the lowest score of 81%. After taking a look at their reviews, it looks like the ending of ‘WandaVision’ didn’t appeal to the critics.

Rotten Tomatoes is not impressed with the ‘WandaVision’ finale;

What did the critics have to say about ‘WandaVision’?

Well, the show ‘WandaVision’ received some mixed reviews from our critics. While many couldn’t stop praising Elizabeth Olsen’s performance, many found the story to be repetitive. Linda Holmes from “NPR” dedicates the show’s success to Elizabeth Olsen. She said, “It’s unlikely that this show, with this focus, could ever have been successful without Elizabeth Olsen’s indelible central performance”. Another critic who couldn’t hold back from appreciating the storyline of the series is Megan Reynolds. She said, “What could’ve been a schmaltzy, sappy mess blew my expectations out of the water, by presenting an accurate representation of the isolating, all-consuming nature of grief”.

On the other hand, Roxana Hadadi from “Roger Ebert” was not satisfied with the storyline. “Once WandaVision starts recycling the same content in each episode, it becomes difficult to ignore that the show’s primary interest is playing with form rather than propelling its story forward”, she said.

How did ‘WandaVision’ end?

Video Credits : The Film Theorists

The entire series revolved around Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch). Towards the end of the show, we finally see her embracing her powers. However, Scarlet was still unable to realise the full potential of her powers. In the finale, she uses some magical runes to gain control over Agathas’s mind to release the residents of Westview. Moreover, we were caught by our emotions when Scarlet and Vision were bidding good-bye to their kids, knowing that they might never see them again. In the post-credits, which every Marvel fan looks forward to, we saw that Scarlet’s powers have become stronger, as she was able to get hold of the lake view, along with reading Drakhold and making its pages turn on its own.

Did you enjoy ‘WandaVision’? Let us know in the comments below.