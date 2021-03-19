Walking Dead Season 11 Finale Ends The TV Show But Begins The Movie

For fans giving up on ‘The Walking Dead’ movies – hold on a little longer – ‘The Walking Dead’ movies are on the cards after the finale.

Since the announcement of ‘The Walking Dead’ running into a movie trilogy, fans have been full of life. But post several delays and no updates in the following years, fans are again turning into zombies. However, they should not give up on the movie so quickly, as Walking Dead movies are on the card after season 11 of the show.

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ has been among the most popular and highest-rated TV shows for over 10 years now. The show has enjoyed success not only in its original story but with several spin-offs as well.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’, a ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off is all set with its season 7 to be released in 2021. ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ is another spin-off that is currently filming season 2. There are two other ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-offs in work, with a release plotted for 2023 and beyond.

However, the original Walking Dead will continue its journey post season 11, through a series of movies centred around Rick Grimes’ story, played by Andrew Lincoln, post his exit from the show.

It was back in November 2018, when Executive producer Scott Gimple announced ‘The Walking Dead’ movie trilogy on Talking Dead.

In a chat with EW, Gimple said: “It is really important for the audience to know that we are going to be continuing to tell the story of Rick Grimes in these AMC Studios original films….”

“They’re centered around Rick Grimes.”

“We’re going to tell the story of what happens after that helicopter flight, and these are going to be big, epic entertainments. Each are quality films.”

“We are talking about a trilogy for this Rick Grimes story.”

While the trilogy was supposed to be filmed and released through the period of several years, the first movie was supposed to start production way back in 2019.

In the same interview, Gimple revealed the timeline of the production. He said about the first movie:

“I am extremely hard at work on the first one right now, and most likely filming next year.”

However, it is evident that things didn’t work out as planned. The filming didn’t start as late as December 2020. Thus, the fans are concerned whether ‘The Walking Dead’ movies are still on card post the final season of the show, or not.

Walking Dead movies still on the card after season 11

While the fans are considering ‘The Walking Dead’ movies cancelled, that’s not the case. The filming plans did get delayed from their initial schedule in late 2019.

Keeping those delays aside, ‘The Walking Dead’ movies are very much in the plans post the show’s extensive finale of season 11, slated to release in two parts in 2021 and 2022.

It has been officially confirmed by ‘The Walking Dead’ screenwriter and producer Scott Gimple that the first movie is in the works and isn’t cancelled. Though it’s not known if the filming has started or not.

Gimple said on “The Walking Dead Holiday Special” in December 2020:

“Two years ago, almost to the day, I was in the wilds of England with Mr Andy Lincoln working on the movie”, he said. “And because we work in television, we thought we would be working on the second one right now. Movies take a long time, but it’ll be worth the wait. It is moving forward. The COVID time kind of slowed things down anyways, but we’re using that time to go back to the lab and make it as great as possible.”

This should put an end to all the rumours and reports of cancellation of ‘The Walking Dead’ movies – they are very much up for a release after season 11. How excited are you for the future of ‘The Walking Dead’ with several spin-offs and movies in line? Comment your thoughts below.