LATEST NEWS

Wagner Moura Was Actually Frustrated Playing Pablo Escobar In Narcos

Wagner Moura was actually frustrated playing Pablo Escobar in ‘Narcos’
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Meghan Markle Returned The Royal Title But Not The Royal Jewellery
No Newer Articles