Vin Diesel Has Had Enough Of Fast And Furious

Yet another iconic movie franchise is coming to an end, and a certain actor might be to blame for it. Vin Diesel has been portraying Dominic Toretto in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise since its inaugural film in 2001 titled ‘The Fast and Furious’. 20 years later, it is the seventh highest-grossing film series, with a combined profit of over $6 billion.

Clearly, the movies have become big earners at the domestic as well as international box office. They’ve helped catapult actors’ careers to success including Diesel himself. Although the actor was seen in the critically acclaimed ‘Saving Private Ryan’ in 1998, his role in the franchise was career-defining.

The 53-year-old superstar recently revealed that the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise will be soon coming to an end. Keep reading to learn more about it, and discover whether the actor is to blame for the franchise ending.

Vin Diesel made his mark as Dominic Toretto, the street racer in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. The storyline, featuring his long-standing character which spans 20 years, will soon come to an end, revealed Diesel.

In June this year, the actor broke the news in an interview with “The Associated Press”. Diesel admitted that the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga will conclude after two more films following the ninth instalment titled ‘F9’.

Justin Lin, longtime director of the F&F series has, however, revealed that Diesel was behind the decision to shut it down. This isn’t the first time the action hero has walked away from the franchise. After the first inaugural film became a blockbuster, the actor declined a $25 million paycheck to reprise his role in the sequel. Diesel was allegedly worried about the sequel tainting the original film and didn’t want to participate in it. He ended up finding his way back to the franchise anyway!

Vin Diesel believes that the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise has earned its ending. The final two films could potentially be released in 2023 and 2024, per Diesel. Discussing the ending of the history-making franchise, Diesel shared his thoughts during an interview for the upcoming ‘F9’.

“The finale comes because every good story needs a finale; because every book that you’ve read has the last chapter; because that’s the nature of storytelling. I’m sure that there are people that would love for Fast to continue on and on and on and on.” Speaking to “Vulture” the actor said

He added, “The universe, the Fast Universe, will do that, clearly, and there’ll be different iterations of stories and different storylines that are played out within the future”. “But in terms of this mythology, I think we owe it to the fans — even though I suspect it’ll feel bittersweet to a lot of people — to give them the finale”, he concluded.

Justin Lin, who has directed five of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise’s films, revealed that it was Diesel’s idea to wrap up. “We got together and Vin said ‘I think we should think about closing up the saga now‘”. Lin is set to direct the final two instalments.

“Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter”, the director further added. “We’re kind of reconfiguring everything so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters.” Diesel expressed that the franchise has come a long way in two decades, but the finishing line is approaching.

“This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete”, he said. “The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest.” It doesn’t appear as if Vin Diesel is fed up with the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. He realizes that the time for it to end has been looming over for a while right now, and wants it to have the perfect sendoff for fans as well as the stars.

