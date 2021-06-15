Vin Diesel Defies Physics In The New Fast And Furious Movie

‘Fast and Furious 9’ is beyond logic and science.

There are movies that are purely inspired by real-life events, and then comes fantasy films that cross all levels of imagination. Well, the new instalments of ‘Fast and Furious’ makes the heads of the audience spin with confusion and the number of stunts in the F9 movie that can never be performed in real life.

Stunts in ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Collection of ‘Fast and Furious’

Reviews of ‘Fast and Furious’

ACTION SEQUENCES IN ‘FAST AND FURIOUS 9’

Okay! If you have watched the movie, you would know how the stunts involved are beyond the understanding of physics. The movies involve scenes where Vin Diesel and Michelle are driving off a cliff, making us all wonder how did it even land on another flat area? Well, the cast of ‘Fast and Furious’ felt the same thing and, in fact, in a conversation with “MTV international” last year, they even stated how fans will have a lot of questions about physics.

Vin diesel wins over physics in the new ‘Fast and Furious’ movie

Michelle Rodriguez said, “Let’s just say you’re gonna question a lot in this movie when it comes to physics. You’re just going to be like, [miming ‘wait, what?’]. Let’s just say there’s a lot of that in this one”.

On this, Vin added,

“For some stunts, they basically put a car at the end of an apparatus and spin you around and make you throw up. It’s one of the tools needed to do some of the crazier stunts”.

HOW MUCH ‘FAST AND FURIOUS 9′ EARNED TILL NOW INTERNATIONALLY?

Despite not being released in many parts of the world, including North America, India, and Europe, this instalment has already crossed the 250 million dollars mark, with the highest collection received from China of 203 million.

WHAT DID THE CRITICS HAVE TO SAY ABOUT F9?

It looks like the critics were quite satisfied with how ‘Fast and Furious’ turned out to be. While many couldn’t stop talking about the explosions in the movie, others found it an entertaining piece to watch. Jamie Jirak from “Comic Book” stated, “If you go into F9 ready to have some laughs, armed with the knowledge that it’s not as strong as five through eight, you’re going to have fun. Just make sure you stick around for the mid-credits scene, which made me squeal with delight”.

On the other hand, Pete Hammond from “Deadline Hollywood” wrote, “Check any expectations of credibility at the door and be comforted by the fact that if you signed up for an extreme series of wacko bananas car stunts and explosions gone wild you will meet your nirvana (and then some) and have some fun in the process”.

Have you watched ‘Fast and Furious 9’ yet? Let us know your opinion of the movie in the comments below.