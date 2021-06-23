Vicious Lady Gaga Hell Bent To Ruin Bradley Cooper’s New Film

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper formed a formidable power couple thanks to the most recent remake of ‘A Star Is Born’. Now that this couple is broken, will Lady Gaga’s next move put an end to Bradley Cooper’s career?

Lady Gaga, who at one time was known primarily for her singing career, has now become a serious and respected actor. It was after Lady Gaga’s appearance in ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’ that she was considered a talented actor.

Highlights —

The relationship between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga’s effort to level up her acting career

Bradley Cooper distancing himself from his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star

(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(‘script’);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, ‘//a.vdo.ai/core/dkodingv2/vdo.ai.js’);

In the fifth season of ‘American Horror Story’, Lady Gaga played an evil vampire queen type of character named Elizabeth.

In this season, Lady Gaga was the main villain in an already haunted hotel. Her character had no regard for human life and went on to ruin the lives of many different men by killing them or turning them into vampires.

While her character was villainous and unlikable, Lady Gaga’s performance was very impressive, to say the least. This is evidenced by her winning a Golden Globe Award for her work as the evil countess.

Lady Gaga also appeared in the following season of ‘American Horror Story’, this one titled ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’.

This time around, Lady Gaga played an ancient evil witch who tricked the residents living in a haunted farmhouse.

Lady Gaga ready to ruin former co-star Bradley Cooper’s new film, here’s why!

Her role in season 6 of ‘American Horror Story’ was very small and ended fairly quickly with no big impact on the story.

Related: Joe Biden’s Inauguration: How Lady Gaga Killed It While JLo Bombed

However, Lady Gaga’s acting career only got better from there.

LADY GAGA-BRADLEY COOPER ROMANCE THEORIES

In 2018, Lady Gaga starred in the remake of ‘A Star is Born’. This was a movie about a talented but unknown singer(played by Lady Gaga) who is discovered by a talented musician.

The talented musician is named Jackson Maine and he takes Lady Gaga’s Ally under his wing.

Jackson trains Ally and makes her an even bigger music sensation than he was. Jackson and Ally enter a romantic relationship but the strain of Jackson’s alcoholism and the pressures of stardom put their love through a series of tests that may lead to a devastating end for the two singers.

Video Credits: TheThings Celebrity

Jackson Maine was played by none other than Bradley Cooper. It is also worth mentioning that Bradley Cooper not only starred but also directed this movie. It was meant to be presented as an Oscar contender for his work as a director. But the movie was infamously snubbed from the Best Director category.

‘A Star Is Born’ is where most of the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper romance theories stem from.

Their performance in the film and brilliant acting ability made a lot of audiences and members of the press curious as to whether the couple had developed any feelings for each other while filming on-set.

Related: The Greatest Global Music Icons 2021 — 10 Living Legends Who Inspire Billions

THE 2019 ACADEMY AWARDS

‘A Star Is Born’ was nominated in multiple categories for the 2019 Oscars. It also won the BAFTA Award for Best Original Score.

The 2019 Oscars features a musical performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. They sang their song from the movie, called ‘Shallows’.

Video Credits: Oscars

This music performance is what generated the maximum amount of Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper romance theories. The intimate nature of the couple’s performance was acted out so well that it convinced the masses that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had a budding romance between them.

This is despite the fact the both of them were already in committed relationships at that point in their lives.

BRADLEY COOPER DID NOT CAST LADY GAGA IN HIS NEXT MOVIE

Bradley Cooper is working on a movie about the life of a famous musical conductor named Leonard Bernstein called ‘Maestro’.

In this film, Bradley Cooper cast Carey Mulligan as the female lead instead of Lady Gaga. This caused a lot of rumours about Lady Gaga being upset at him and wanting to ruin his career for choosing to not work with her.

These rumours are simply not true. Oftentimes, an actor who may be extremely talented is not cast for a certain role. This is not an aspersion on the actor but simply a difference of perspective. A director may find one actor to more accurately represent their vision than another.

Video Credits: Clevver News

What these rumours also don’t account for is that Lady Gaga already has two other movies to work on. She will star opposite Adam Driver in the ‘House of Gucci’ and is also involved in Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’.

Lady Gaga has no reason to be upset at Bradley Cooper. They are probably just working on different movies and have become too busy to always be around each other. Some tabloids have used these circumstances to report that Lady Gaga wants to ruin Bradley Cooper’s career.

What are your favourite Lady Gaga – Bradley Cooper moments from ‘A Star Is Born’? Comment down below.