Veronica Mars Season 5: Get ready For An Additional Season On Hulu After That Shocking End

‘Veronica Mars’, the iconic series starring Kristen Bell, has been reportedly shelved by Hulu and won’t return for season 5.

If you’re tired of your favourite television show being shelved by a streaming service, join the club! Rob Thomas’ teen mystery drama series, ‘Veronica Mars’ was rescued by Hulu after The CW cancelled it.

Highlights —

‘Veronica Mars’ Season 5 was guaranteed after that shocking ending

Can ‘Veronica Mars’ be revived?

The plot of ‘Veronica Mars’ Season 5

After just three seasons, the series ended in May 2007 before Hulu picked it up years later. The show follows its eponymous character Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) a student who progresses from high school to college. Based in the fictional town of Neptune, California, Veronica works as a private investigator under the guidance of her detective father.

The first two seasons enjoyed a season-long mystery arc with the narrative being introduced in the first episode itself. The case was always solved during the season finale which kept viewers on their toes throughout the episodic premiere. The third season, however, adopted a different style, with smaller mystery arcs lasting several episodes leaving room for thrilling content.

The eight-part fourth season premiered on Hulu in 2019 after years of being shelved by The CW. Like every other season finale, ‘Veronica Mars’ presented a shocking ending which convinced viewers a fifth season was in order. Keep reading to learn more about ‘Veronica Mars’ Season 5 and whether Hulu has renewed the series!

‘Veronica Mars’ Season 5 was guaranteed after that shocking ending

The revival of the series through season 4 was an incredible decision for several seasons. Firstly, it gave the opportunity to see the titular character in a new light. Secondly, the show featured Kristen Bell’s private detective character as an adult now and explored darker tropes that reflected her growth.

‘Veronica Mars’ Season 5: Plans for an additional season at Hulu after that shocking ending

Gone were the teenage days of Veronica Mars struggling to juggle her life as a PI and a high school student! Season 4 presented a tightly-written script that tied all loose ends, and fans believed ‘Veronica Mars’ would end on a high note. Instead, the series shocked fans in the final minutes by killing off Logan, Veronica’s main love interest.

Related : Hart Of Dixie Season 5 Could Have A Change Of Heart And Come Back

There was no reason offered for the decision. The outrage caused by fans prompted creator Rob Thomas to respond to queries surrounding the character’s death … but he didn’t have a logical one. The reason why Logan (Jason Dohring) was killed was that Thomas wasn’t sure how to include him in future seasons. The show took a huge risk by ending the fan-favourite character’s story arc. To make things worse, Hulu went on and cancelled ‘Veronica Mars’ Season 5.

Can ‘Veronica Mars’ be revived?

Considering Rob Thomas killed Logan off so Veronica could continue to solve cases on her own, a revival could be in order. If Hulu lent their support in the production of ‘Veronica Mars‘ Season 5, Kristen Bell and the cast could return!

Video Credits: Looper

The fourth season finale featured a time jump sequence, which saw a widowed Veronica leaving Neptune for a case. Showrunner Thomas’ biggest concern was including Logan’s character in storylines alongside Veronica, but it has been taken care of already. This leaves a great opportunity for Bell to return as the detective and solve some darker cases, and the loyal fanbase supports it too.

The plot of ‘Veronica Mars’ Season 5

The fourth season completely disposed of the high school drama defining phase of the first two seasons. Kristen Bell’s character was exceedingly different from the old seasons, which surprised fans in the best way possible. She was a strong woman who had experienced the most trying times, and yet aimed to do good in the world.

Although the fourth series finale took a different route and devastated fans’ hopes for the character’s love life, it was meant to be a transitional season. In an interview with “Thrillist”, the screenwriter confirmed he had bigger hopes for ‘Veronica Mars’ Season 5.

“Season 4 is a bridge that takes us from what the show was to what it’s going to be moving forward.”

He would adopt a different approach for the upcoming season and revealed more about it in the interview.

“I don’t want to say she will have no romantic life moving forward.”

He added: “There are going to be issues in her personal life, but I want them to be issues of a 35-year-old woman next time and not rehashing.”

Rob Thomas hoped to work on a series that would offer more mystery than the regular love-life drama. Unfortunately, Hulu has no plans to greenlight the series for season 5. If only Kristen Bell could put out a fundraising campaign and bring the fans to justice with a new season!

Do you hope to see Hulu renew ‘Veronica Mars’ Season 5? Let us know in the comments!