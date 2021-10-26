Venom 2 Stole A Tumblr Fan-Fiction And Used It In The Film

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ surprised its fans by incorporating a scene they envisioned as fan fiction.

Fans have been looking forward to Tom Hardy’s return on the big screen with his buddy Venom. While they were waiting for the sequel, ‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’, to come out, they could not help but craft fan fiction on social media and entertain their fancy. As it turns out, this led to an almost leaked scene for ‘Venom 2’.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Venom 2’ breakfast scene on Tumblr

Venom and Eddie joining forces

IN AND OUT OF SYNC

Tumblr is the most non-toxic, wholesome online space. Anyone who wants to have their peace of mind can take refuge in Tumblr. Something similar was attempted by a Venom fan. Victoria, a Venom fan and Tumblr user, nonchalantly penned a Venom fan flash-fiction last year in April.

‘Venom 2’ steals a Tumblr fan-fiction and puts it in the film

She wrote,

“I want Venom 2 to start off with a peppy song playing while Eddie makes breakfast or something. It should have visual gags such as Venom opening the fridge for him to retrieve eggs while he’s at the stove to show how their relationship has developed between the first and second movie and how they really are in sync and in a mutualistic symbiosis thanks”.

It is not at all unusual for fans to build castles in the air and envision plots for their favourite art. However, Tumblr user Victoria hit a jackpot as she nearly predicted a scene involving breakfast-making which gets featured in ‘Venom 2’.

No, this is not a spoiler. This is the very first scene that plays out during the first trailer of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’. Although not the carbon copy of Victoria’s vision, it stays true to her idea of domestic bliss.

A Tumblr user predicted Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s breakfast scene, and when it popped up in the trailer, everyone went wild https://t.co/ZTSXnWS6rr pic.twitter.com/K1PGDvJQP6 — Polygon (@Polygon) May 22, 2021

In the trailer, Eddie (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote Venom are seen together in the kitchen as daylight breaks. While Eddie lazily pours himself some juice, Venom over-excitedly and quite chaotically prepares several breakfasts for Eddie. He cooks while singing to Ella Fitzgerald’s tunes but has honestly no sense of what he is doing.

The product is a hilarious mess of breakfast on Eddie’s table and it looks far from being edible. While Tumblr fan-fic enthusiast Victoria ideated that the duo “are in sync”, this scene portrayed ‘Symbrock’ (the ship name for Eddie Brock and the symbiote) completely out of tune.

Nevertheless, the scene is well-crafted and highly amusing. Most importantly, Victoria witnessed her fan dream come to life. Countless fans conjure up theories but almost none see them come true.

In fact, many Venom fans have been pining to see such instances of peace and sync between Venom and Eddie. In the comics, the duo builds quite an intimate and vulnerable relationship, sharing their thoughts and feelings while being at par. They even refer to each other as “love”.

Since ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is only the second film, this stage of endearment is still to be developed. Regardless, Venom attempting to prepare breakfast, albeit messily, for his host is a start. This Tumblr-inspired breakfast scene in ‘Venom 2’ also foreshadows the changing dynamic between Eddie and Venom.

SYMBIOTE FACE-OFF

In the first ‘Venom’ film, Eddie had to come to terms with Venom and accept him. It was a classic origin story. Now that Eddie and Venom have reached a stage where they have realized they have no option but to get along with each other, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ comes into the picture.

The new #Venom film scored the biggest opening weekend at the box office since 2019. 🎟📈 https://t.co/V5jXxjOsrO — Complex (@Complex) October 5, 2021

The duo will go at war again in the sequel but not with each other. They will be fighting against someone called Carnage, not unlike themselves. Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, the modern-day Ted Bunty, gets the opportunity to become one with Venom’s offspring Carnage.

Ultimately, Eddie and Venom have to defeat Carnage, who is not as amicable as them. A symbiote face-off ensues but who wins? To figure that out, you have to watch ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and not rely on any leaked scenes to get the full experience. The sequel is now out in theatres.

If you have watched ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, how did you like it? Do you have your own fan ideas about the Venom films like the breakfast scene on Tumblr? Share with us in the comments below!