Unwanted Brie Larson Is Overprepping For The Marvels

There have been some rumours about Brie Larson being sidelined in the MCU. When that moment comes, Larson wants to be prepared. Is she overpreparing for ‘The Marvels’?

Brie is an excellent actress. However, with ‘The Marvels’, she might be at risk of losing her biggest role yet. With that in mind, Brie Larson’s preparation for ‘The Marvels’ starts making a lot of sense. Is she afraid of losing her status?

Brie started early. She spent most of her childhood working in the film industry, appearing in comedy sketches, and even releasing a Billboard-topping album. Like most child actors, though, she found it hard to fit into the adult acting life.

Scared Brie Larson is overpreparing for the Marvels

Even as Brie comfortably settled into acting, she ended up facing a rough patch. Her auditions weren’t panning out. Her movies kept flopping in the box office. But then, a turn came.

A series of great movies have defined Larson’s career after the 2010s.

In 2013, she was back again. She had just starred in the Indie darling ‘Short Term 12’ and ‘The Spectacular Now’, which brought her rave reviews. She was still planning to release another music record back then, but acting had become her first love.

‘Scott Pilgrim v/s the World’ became a cult-favourite, her movie ‘Room’ earned her an academy award, and ‘Kong: Skull Island‘ became a blockbuster.

When she arrived at the MCU, she had a career of acting behind her. But, with Carol Danvers, she wanted to achieve something more. When talking about the role, she said she wanted to “do this for young girls”. Carol Danvers has always played inspiring roles. She acts as an inspiration for Ms. Marvel and goes forward in being a crucial part of the Avengers. She has also played a vital factor in many big comic book storylines and is a true hero in the Marvel universe.

But something is wrong when it comes to ‘The Marvels’. Brie would have to share a screen with two other heroes, and she’s preparing herself for being the best in the group.

‘Captain Marvel’ was a difficult film, even though the filming went smoothly. Trolls attacked the movie the moment it dropped, overwhelming review aggregator sites with negative reviews. While it didn’t affect the bottom line of the finances (the movie grossed over $1 billion in the Box Office), it meant that Brie’s career had started on an offensive footing.

Larson has always been a method actor. While preparing for ‘Room’ she spent a whole month trying to get herself ready for the physical and mental torture it would bring.

She has always put in efforts to be the very best when it comes to her roles. While preparing for ‘Captain Marvel’, she went into weight lifting, practising hours at a stretch. But when it comes to Brie Larson’s preparation for ‘The Marvels’, she’s breaking all the barriers—working out in various ways so that she can build muscle and be prepared to face any foe that comes before Carol Danvers.

Part of this might be the fact that Carol is growing into a mentor role in the film. She will be working with two new heroes, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel. The idea of Carol playing a mentoring role was always a possibility. However, for Brie, this also means that she would be getting second billing in her film.

Brie was never going to go into the role quietly. Brie Larson getting strong for Captain Marvel’s role was a common refrain before the first movie’s release.

Now that Danvers has to play the role of a mentor and be part of a more incredible landscape, Brie is afraid. She is fearful that she might not be the top dog shortly.

So, when the time comes, she wants to be prepared. If MCU executives decide to pass her over for newer heroes or push Carol Danvers into a supporting character, she won’t take it lying down. This means Brie is getting stronger, not only to prove her critics wrong but also to go the extra mile in securing her position.

Larson’s preparation for ‘The Marvels’ is top-notch. She has been logging in hours in workout time and doing insane routines. Does this mean she’s scared? Her preparation for the role has always been intense, but with Carol possibly taking on a mentor role in the second movie, she’s giving it her all so that she comes prepared.