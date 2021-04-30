Unanswered Questions That Can Give Birth To Black Sails Season 5

‘Black Sails’ is a show that left a lot of unanswered questions. The show that precedes the ‘Treasure Island’ story, created a huge community of fans worldwide and left all of us with many doubts. The origins and aftermath of a lot of the ‘Treasure Island’s’ characters and stories are still without any conclusion.

‘Black Sails’ is an American adventurous show that takes place in New Providence Island. The show was written to be a prequel to the famous Robert Louis Stevenson’s ‘Treasure Island’. ‘Black Sails’ was created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and it aired on Starz.

Who drew the treasure map?

This is a question that we have been asking ourselves since the beginning. According to the book, Flint was the one who drew the map, but the show ends in a mysterious way. It says that the treasure and how it was buried, are covered in the snow, but there is no sign of a drawing.

What was Billy’s fate?

‘Treasure Island‘ already gives us this answer. Billy ends up a drunk with the treasure map and hating Long John Silver a lot. What is untold about Billy’s story is how he ended this way, since he was left alone in Skeleton Island.

Which character is Black Dog?

Black Dog is one of the most iconic characters from ‘Treasure Island’. But he is not mentioned at any point during ‘Black Sails’, which left fans wondering if he appeared in the show but with another name. Fans started to come up with conspiracy theories that he, and other unmentioned characters, could have been in the background the whole time.

What about Blind Pew?

And just like Black Dog, Blind Pew is another ‘Treasure Island’ original, and a member of Flint’s crew who is not talked about or shown in the series. Blind Pew’s mystery is even bigger because that is not even a sign of a blind crew member. ‘Black Sails’ left fans wondering if one of the members could have turned blind later on!

What happened to the ships in the Bay?

The question here is: How all the ships that were destroyed in the bay got taken out? This is only a detail of the aftermath of when Nassau was won, but this also left the fans wondering!

Did these untold stories intrigue you too? Do you think they were all left untold on purpose? Let us know in the comments section below!