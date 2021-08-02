Two and a Half Men Continued To Destroy Charlie Sheen Even After Firing Him

Charlie Sheen’s animosity with ‘Two and a Half Man’ persisted beyond his removal from the series since the troubles he inflicted on the show’s cast and crew came back to bite him.

Charlie Sheen’s career has been laden with controversies. While substance abuse and temper issues led to his downfall, the actor also damaged many relationships on his way to the bottom. ‘Two and a Half Men‘ creators, cast, and crew were his main target. But they ultimately avenged themselves by lashing ridiculously witty insults at Charlie Sheen.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Charlie Sheen vs ‘Two and a Half Men’

Show’s revenge against Charlie Sheen

TROUBLE CREATOR

Charlie Sheen’s personal and professional life began to go downhill as ‘Two and a Half Men’ progressed year after year and Sheen got more and more hooked on alcohol and drugs. It came to such a point that Sheen started forgetting his lines and had immense trouble concentrating on the set. He started messing up scenes and CBS wasn’t going to tolerate this.

Millions in advertising revenue and investor money was hooked to ‘Two and a Half Men’ and it became clear to the show management that Charlie Sheen was jeopardising it.

Charlie Sheen also began losing his cool in early 2011 by publicly insulting ‘Two and a Half Men’ creator Chuck Lorre. He referred to Lorre as a “clown”, “stupid, stupid little man”, “blatant hypocrite” as well as a “maggot” and a “loser” among many other strong abuses.

Sheen went so far as to insult ‘Two and a Half Men’ by calling it “a pukefest that everyone worships”. Ultimately, he was removed from the show. This did not deter him from further ridiculing the show as his main target became Ashton Kutcher, his replacement.

The actor continuously targeted Kutcher, who also reached the peak of his tolerance and asked Charlie Sheen to “shut the f**k up“. Following this, Sheen threatened to put Kutcher on “a hospital food diet for a year”. He even called his former co-actor and good friend Jon Cryer “a traitor and a troll”.

‘Two and a Half Men’ continued to rip apart Charlie Sheen even after firing him

PAYBACK TIME

Charlie Sheen was digging his own grave through his inappropriate post-exit behaviour towards the show’s cast and crew. His audacity was used against him by ‘Two and a Half Men’ to insult him.

‘Two and a Half Men’ series finale was filled with insults hurled at Charlie Sheen.

Related: Here’s Everything Two And A Half Men Season 13 Will Look Like

To start with, the show capitalized on all the self-adulation Charlie Sheen had done by calling himself a “ninja” and made out of “tiger’s blood”. This, among other references, were used by Ashton Kutcher’s Walden to poke fun at Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen’s former co-star Jon Cryer also did not mince his words. He not-so-subtly asserted his real-life worth by expressing about his on-screen brother,

“(Charlie) didn’t think I could go on without him. He thought I was more of a supporting character in his life. But it turns out I was more of a co-lead.”

‘Two and a Half Men’ writers also avenged all the insults Charlie Sheen threw at Chuck Lorre. They included a scene where Walden (Kutcher) looked up death details of Charlie (Sheen) and mentioned,

“I found this crazy rant about a former employer”.

The most amusing and respectful part about all these Charlie Sheen easter eggs in the series finale is that while they are hilarious, they are still respectful. They do not stoop down to Sheen’s unabashed lack of decency.

The show ultimately revealed Charlie Harper (Sheen) had died mysteriously in Paris, to which his brother Alan (Cryer) replied by taking a dig at Charlie Sheen’s life,

“It wasn’t that mysterious. He was taking a lot of drugs and pissed off almost everybody”.

Finally, the show caught on the most viral thing about Charlie Sheen’s post-Two and a Half Men life, his obsession with the catchphrase “winning”. This also has a hilariously dedicated space in Urban Dictionary.

‘Two and a Half Men’ culminated with Chuck Lorre exclaiming at the camera, “winning” before a piano crashed on top of him. The piano also pummels a Charlie Sheen doppelganger, as if ‘Two and a Half Men’ crushing Charlie Sheen with insults needed a literal representation.

Although the actor has since expressed remorse over his actions and accepted that his anger was misplaced, ‘Two and a Half Men’ made Charlie Sheen pay for his insulting deeds. After all, what goes around comes around.

Do you think Charlie Sheen deserved the hate he received from ‘Two and a Half Men’ or could the show have been more mature in forgiving Sheen? Comment below!